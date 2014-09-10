版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 10日 星期三 21:38 BJT

Syria's long war

An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by fmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
1 / 32
Residents extinguish a fire caused by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents extinguish a fire caused by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's Presidenmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Residents extinguish a fire caused by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 32
Ali Badran, a 14-year-old Syrian, uses a walkie-talkie at an observation post to locate the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and monitor their movements in Jabal al-Zawiya in the Idlib countryside September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ali Badran, a 14-year-old Syrian, uses a walkie-talkie at an observation post to locate the positions of forcemore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Ali Badran, a 14-year-old Syrian, uses a walkie-talkie at an observation post to locate the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and monitor their movements in Jabal al-Zawiya in the Idlib countryside September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 32
Smoke rises after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad onmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Smoke rises after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 32
A rebel fighter aims his weapon during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A rebel fighter aims his weapon during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastermore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A rebel fighter aims his weapon during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 32
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupiedmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 32
Boys ride a bicycle past other civilians near damaged buildings in the Damascus suburb of Harasta August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Boys ride a bicycle past other civilians near damaged buildings in the Damascus suburb of Harasta August 24, 2more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Boys ride a bicycle past other civilians near damaged buildings in the Damascus suburb of Harasta August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
7 / 32
A rebel fighter hands a weapon to his fellow fighter as they move inside a building on the frontline in the Damascus suburb of Harasta August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A rebel fighter hands a weapon to his fellow fighter as they move inside a building on the frontline in the Damore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A rebel fighter hands a weapon to his fellow fighter as they move inside a building on the frontline in the Damascus suburb of Harasta August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
8 / 32
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islammore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 32
Syrian government forces stand in a tank at the town of Mleiha near Damascus August 14, 2014 in this picture released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Syrian government forces stand in a tank at the town of Mleiha near Damascus August 14, 2014 in this picture rmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Syrian government forces stand in a tank at the town of Mleiha near Damascus August 14, 2014 in this picture released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 32
A man stands amid damage as flames erupt at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qadi Askar district of Aleppo August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

A man stands amid damage as flames erupt at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by formore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A man stands amid damage as flames erupt at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qadi Askar district of Aleppo August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
11 / 32
An injured man receives treatment inside a field hospital following what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Duma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An injured man receives treatment inside a field hospital following what activists said was shelling by forcesmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
An injured man receives treatment inside a field hospital following what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Duma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
12 / 32
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
13 / 32
A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
14 / 32
A fighter jet belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the sky, as the moon is seen in the background, from the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

A fighter jet belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the sky, as the moon is seen imore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A fighter jet belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the sky, as the moon is seen in the background, from the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Close
15 / 32
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits inside a tunnel in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits inside a tunnel in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014.more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits inside a tunnel in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Close
16 / 32
Smoke rises as Free Syrian Army fighters react after firing a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Smoke rises as Free Syrian Army fighters react after firing a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's Presidentmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Smoke rises as Free Syrian Army fighters react after firing a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Close
17 / 32
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by fmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
18 / 32
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northemore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 32
Free Syrian Army fighters launch a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on Al-Hamidiyeh front in southern Idlib countryside June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters launch a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on Amore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Free Syrian Army fighters launch a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on Al-Hamidiyeh front in southern Idlib countryside June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 32
A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
21 / 32
A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a building on the frontline of the Mleha suburb of Damascus June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a building on the frontline of the Mleha suburb of Damascus June 7, more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a building on the frontline of the Mleha suburb of Damascus June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
22 / 32
Smoke and flames are seen as men run from a site damaged from what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Smoke and flames are seen as men run from a site damaged from what activists claim was a car explosion in a mamore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Smoke and flames are seen as men run from a site damaged from what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Close
23 / 32
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
24 / 32
A rebel fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Wadi al-Deif military camp in Idlib province June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A rebel fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Wadi al-Deif military camp in Idlib province June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
25 / 32
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safehouse beside the Castle and Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safehouse beside the Castle and Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 1, 2014. more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safehouse beside the Castle and Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
26 / 32
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
27 / 32
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the countryside in Idlib May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the countryside in Idlib May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
28 / 32
Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
29 / 32
Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's prmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
30 / 32
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
31 / 32
A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
NATO exercises in Europe

NATO exercises in Europe

下一个

NATO exercises in Europe

NATO exercises in Europe

NATO stages a series of military exercises to simulate crisis situations and to reassure allies nervous about Russia.

2014年 9月 9日
Floods in Punjab and Kashmir

Floods in Punjab and Kashmir

Death tolls rise as the heaviest rain in 50 years catches India and Pakistan off guard.

2014年 9月 9日
Ceasefire for Ukraine

Ceasefire for Ukraine

A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists holds despite sporadic violations.

2014年 9月 8日
Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

Government forces and militias battle the Islamic State to take back parts of Iraq.

2014年 9月 8日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐