Syria's long war
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by fmore
Residents extinguish a fire caused by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's Presidenmore
Ali Badran, a 14-year-old Syrian, uses a walkie-talkie at an observation post to locate the positions of forcemore
Smoke rises after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad onmore
A rebel fighter aims his weapon during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastermore
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupiedmore
Boys ride a bicycle past other civilians near damaged buildings in the Damascus suburb of Harasta August 24, 2more
A rebel fighter hands a weapon to his fellow fighter as they move inside a building on the frontline in the Damore
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islammore
Syrian government forces stand in a tank at the town of Mleiha near Damascus August 14, 2014 in this picture rmore
A man stands amid damage as flames erupt at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by formore
An injured man receives treatment inside a field hospital following what activists said was shelling by forcesmore
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek more
A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped more
A fighter jet belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the sky, as the moon is seen imore
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits inside a tunnel in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014.more
Smoke rises as Free Syrian Army fighters react after firing a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's Presidentmore
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by fmore
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northemore
Free Syrian Army fighters launch a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on Amore
A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a building on the frontline of the Mleha suburb of Damascus June 7, more
Smoke and flames are seen as men run from a site damaged from what activists claim was a car explosion in a mamore
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A rebel fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asmore
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safehouse beside the Castle and Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 1, 2014. more
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud more
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amore
Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regmore
Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's prmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asmore
A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
