2014年 9月 11日 星期四

Oscar Pistorius cleared of murder

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
June and Barry Steenkamp, parents of Reeva Steenkamp listen to the judgement of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
June and Barry Steenkamp, parents of Reeva Steenkamp listen to the judgement of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest outside the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest outside the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves after hearing the verdict of his trial at the high court in Pretoria September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves after hearing the verdict of his trial at the high court in Pretoria September 11, 2014.
Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest outside the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest outside the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Judge Thokozile Masipa delivers her judgement in the trial of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Judge Thokozile Masipa delivers her judgement in the trial of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, looks at Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius as he sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, looks at Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius as he sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Aimee Pistorius, sister of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, sits with family at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Aimee Pistorius, sister of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, sits with family at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Carl Pistorius, brother of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, sits in a wheel chair during Oscar Pistorius' judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Carl Pistorius, brother of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, sits in a wheel chair during Oscar Pistorius' judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014.
Henke Pistorius, father of Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, arrives to hear the verdict in his son's trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Henke Pistorius, father of Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, arrives to hear the verdict in his son's trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 11, 2014.
South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives for the verdict in his murder trial at the high court in Pretoria September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives for the verdict in his murder trial at the high court in Pretoria September 11, 2014.
