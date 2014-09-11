版本:
Memorials to 9/11

A woman grieves at her husband's inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chang Lee/Pool

2014年 9月 12日
A woman grieves at her husband's inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chang Lee/Pool
President Barack Obama listens to to proceedings during a ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 9月 12日
President Barack Obama listens to to proceedings during a ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A photograph and message for fallen New York City Firefighter Scott A Larson along with flowers are seen left on his inscribed name at the edge of the north pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chang Lee/Pool

2014年 9月 12日
A photograph and message for fallen New York City Firefighter Scott A Larson along with flowers are seen left on his inscribed name at the edge of the north pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chang Lee/Pool
A firefighter memorial bagpiper visits the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 12日
A firefighter memorial bagpiper visits the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman who did not wish to be identified pauses at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL

2014年 9月 12日
A woman who did not wish to be identified pauses at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
A woman places a flower in the inscribed names along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL

2014年 9月 12日
A woman places a flower in the inscribed names along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
A family stands at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL

2014年 9月 12日
A family stands at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
President Barack Obama pauses during a moment of silence at the Pentagon in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2014年 9月 12日
President Barack Obama pauses during a moment of silence at the Pentagon in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jersey City firefighters attend a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 12日
Jersey City firefighters attend a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the DeBlase family make a rubbing of their lost loved one James V. DeBlase during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/Pool

2014年 9月 12日
Members of the DeBlase family make a rubbing of their lost loved one James V. DeBlase during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/Pool
A man and woman reflect at the Pentagon Memorial before ceremonies for those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2014年 9月 12日
A man and woman reflect at the Pentagon Memorial before ceremonies for those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
New Jersey police officers stand guard near the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 12日
New Jersey police officers stand guard near the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A firefighter bagpiper attends a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 12日
A firefighter bagpiper attends a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sam Pulia, mayor of Westerchester, IL, and a former police officer of the same town, salutes the name of his cousin, New York firefighter Thomas Anthony Casoria, who was killed in the South Tower, prior to the the memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Pool

2014年 9月 12日
Sam Pulia, mayor of Westerchester, IL, and a former police officer of the same town, salutes the name of his cousin, New York firefighter Thomas Anthony Casoria, who was killed in the South Tower, prior to the the memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Pool
White roses are seen placed in an inscribed name along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL

2014年 9月 12日
White roses are seen placed in an inscribed name along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 12日
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Tribute in Lights illuminates the sky next to One World Trade Center ahead of the 13th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, in New York September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 9月 12日
The Tribute in Lights illuminates the sky next to One World Trade Center ahead of the 13th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, in New York September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People walk through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial ahead of the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 12日
People walk through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial ahead of the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman watches the Tribute in Light illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 12日
A woman watches the Tribute in Light illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Tribute in Lights illuminates the sky over FDNY Engine Company and Ladder Company 10 near the memorial site in New York September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 9月 12日
The Tribute in Lights illuminates the sky over FDNY Engine Company and Ladder Company 10 near the memorial site in New York September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial ahead of the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 12日
A man walks through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial ahead of the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Three-year-old Charlie Lewis holds his mother Lauren's hand near some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks at a park in Winnetka, Illinois September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 9月 12日
Three-year-old Charlie Lewis holds his mother Lauren's hand near some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks at a park in Winnetka, Illinois September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 9月 12日
A woman walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A close up of the 9/11 memorial in Exchange Place, New Jersey September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 12日
A close up of the 9/11 memorial in Exchange Place, New Jersey September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People hang a memorial U.S. national flag outside the New York Fire Department Engine Company and Ladder Company 10 near the 9/11 Memorial site, ahead of the 13th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 9月 12日
People hang a memorial U.S. national flag outside the New York Fire Department Engine Company and Ladder Company 10 near the 9/11 Memorial site, ahead of the 13th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man photographs the three Congressional Gold Medals to honor the Fallen Heroes of 9/11 on Capitol Hill in Washington September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2014年 9月 12日
A man photographs the three Congressional Gold Medals to honor the Fallen Heroes of 9/11 on Capitol Hill in Washington September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
House Speaker John Boehner, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stand for the National Anthem during a ceremony to present a Congressional Gold Medal in honor of the Fallen Heroes of 9/11 on Capitol Hill in Washington September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2014年 9月 12日
House Speaker John Boehner, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stand for the National Anthem during a ceremony to present a Congressional Gold Medal in honor of the Fallen Heroes of 9/11 on Capitol Hill in Washington September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the New York City Fire Department Engine Company 10, located across from the World Trade Center site and the National 9/11 Memorial, hang a U.S. national flag and wreath on an outside wall of their station ahead of the 13th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 9月 12日
Members of the New York City Fire Department Engine Company 10, located across from the World Trade Center site and the National 9/11 Memorial, hang a U.S. national flag and wreath on an outside wall of their station ahead of the 13th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An American flag is seen in the plaque of names on the edge of the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 9月 12日
An American flag is seen in the plaque of names on the edge of the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The One World Trade Center building is seen from the 9/11 Memorial site in New York, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 9月 12日
The One World Trade Center building is seen from the 9/11 Memorial site in New York, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
