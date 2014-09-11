版本:
Guerilla training in Ukraine

Pro-Ukrainian fighters fire their weapons during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. The group said that it is preparing for possible guerrilla war in case of Russian invasion. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Pro-Ukrainian fighters fire their weapons during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. The group said that it is preparing for possible guerrilla war in case of Russian invasion. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-Ukrainian fighter looks at a target with bullet impacts during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A pro-Ukrainian fighter looks at a target with bullet impacts during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-Ukrainian fighter aims his weapon during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A pro-Ukrainian fighter aims his weapon during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters take part in guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters take part in guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters look at a target with bullet impacts during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters look at a target with bullet impacts during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
