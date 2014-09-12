版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 12日 星期五 23:00 BJT

Photos of the week

Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said more

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 31
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Tmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
2 / 31
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events markinmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 31
Men carry an injured young victim, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men carry an injured young victim, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's more

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Men carry an injured young victim, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 31
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in the Brooklyn boroughmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 31
Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholarmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 31
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his flooded house, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his floodemore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his flooded house, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 31
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement amore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
Close
8 / 31
An aerial view taken from the Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the destroyed houses by flood in Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An aerial view taken from the Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the destroyed houses by flood in Srinagar cimore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
An aerial view taken from the Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the destroyed houses by flood in Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 31
Bagpiper and busker David Whitney of Aberdeen, Scotland, plays the bagpipes near Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in central London September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Bagpiper and busker David Whitney of Aberdeen, Scotland, plays the bagpipes near Big Ben and the Houses of Parmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Bagpiper and busker David Whitney of Aberdeen, Scotland, plays the bagpipes near Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in central London September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
10 / 31
Serena Williams bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Serena Williams bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Serena Williams bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
11 / 31
A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Temore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 31
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abimore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 31
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week Smore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 31
A woman grieves at her husband's inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chang Lee/POOL

A woman grieves at her husband's inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on tmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A woman grieves at her husband's inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chang Lee/POOL
Close
15 / 31
Calgary firefighters move trees that damaged cars, blocked roads and fell on power lines during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Calgary firefighters move trees that damaged cars, blocked roads and fell on power lines during a summer snow more

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Calgary firefighters move trees that damaged cars, blocked roads and fell on power lines during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
16 / 31
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry watch a Drumhead Service before the start of the Invictus Games in Lee Valley Athletics Centre in north London September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry watch a Drumhead Service before the start of the Invictus Games in Lmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry watch a Drumhead Service before the start of the Invictus Games in Lee Valley Athletics Centre in north London September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 31
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh,more

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 31
An 'Air' magazine is pictured at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An 'Air' magazine is pictured at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the vilmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
An 'Air' magazine is pictured at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 31
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's Pmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
20 / 31
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Weemore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 31
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by fmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
22 / 31
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, Califomore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
23 / 31
Pro-Russian rebels stand near a monument during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pro-Russian rebels stand near a monument during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk fromore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Pro-Russian rebels stand near a monument during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
24 / 31
Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse "Primavera" as he performs a demonstration of "Indian taming" at the Polo Club Puesto Viejo ranch in Canuelas, northeast of Buenos Aires September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse "Primavera" as he performs a demonstration of "Indmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse "Primavera" as he performs a demonstration of "Indian taming" at the Polo Club Puesto Viejo ranch in Canuelas, northeast of Buenos Aires September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
25 / 31
A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada Smore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
26 / 31
Activists of Ukrainian womens' rights group Femen stage a protest at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, September 11, 2014. The group was protesting against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which supports Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Femen activists said. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Activists of Ukrainian womens' rights group Femen stage a protest at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kievmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Activists of Ukrainian womens' rights group Femen stage a protest at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, September 11, 2014. The group was protesting against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which supports Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Femen activists said. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
27 / 31
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village (background), which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul, Iraq, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area ovemore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village (background), which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul, Iraq, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
28 / 31
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match atmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 31
Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovinmore

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
30 / 31
Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. more

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
31 / 31
重播
下一图片集
Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

下一个

Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists exchange POWs as part of the terms of the current cease fire.

2014年 9月 12日
Memorials to 9/11

Memorials to 9/11

Tributes to the victims of the September 11 attacks.

2014年 9月 12日
Guerilla training in Ukraine

Guerilla training in Ukraine

Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in the event of Russian invasion.

2014年 9月 12日
Oscar Pistorius cleared of murder

Oscar Pistorius cleared of murder

A South African judge clears Oscar Pistorius of all murder charges.

2014年 9月 11日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐