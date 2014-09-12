Photos of the week
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said more
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Tmore
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events markinmore
Men carry an injured young victim, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's more
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in the Brooklyn boroughmore
Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholarmore
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his floodemore
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement amore
An aerial view taken from the Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the destroyed houses by flood in Srinagar cimore
Bagpiper and busker David Whitney of Aberdeen, Scotland, plays the bagpipes near Big Ben and the Houses of Parmore
Serena Williams bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finmore
A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Temore
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abimore
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week Smore
A woman grieves at her husband's inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on tmore
Calgary firefighters move trees that damaged cars, blocked roads and fell on power lines during a summer snow more
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry watch a Drumhead Service before the start of the Invictus Games in Lmore
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh,more
An 'Air' magazine is pictured at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the vilmore
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's Pmore
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Weemore
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by fmore
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, Califomore
Pro-Russian rebels stand near a monument during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk fromore
Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse "Primavera" as he performs a demonstration of "Indmore
A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada Smore
Activists of Ukrainian womens' rights group Femen stage a protest at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kievmore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area ovemore
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match atmore
Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovinmore
Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. more
