2014年 9月 12日

Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war, walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. The two sides, that of the government forces and the pro-Russian separatists are exchanging POWs under the terms of the current ceasefire. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war, walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. The two sides, that of the government forces and the pro-Russian separatists are exchanging POWs under the terms of the current ceasefire. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war, is carried on a stretcher as he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war, is carried on a stretcher as he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, sit in a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, sit in a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, stand by the side of a road as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, stand by the side of a road as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, sit in a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, sit in a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A member of the Ukrainian government forces, who is a prisoner-of-war, walks along a road as he is being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A member of the Ukrainian government forces, who is a prisoner-of-war, walks along a road as he is being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Representatives of the Ukrainian government forces, and of pro-Russian rebels talk before exchanging prisoners-of-war, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Representatives of the Ukrainian government forces, and of pro-Russian rebels talk before exchanging prisoners-of-war, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, exit a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, exit a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A member of the pro-Russian rebels who had been a prisoner-of-war hugs a friend after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A member of the pro-Russian rebels who had been a prisoner-of-war hugs a friend after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, sit in a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, sit in a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, are seen inside a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, are seen inside a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, stand in front of a bus they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, stand in front of a bus they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, walk along a road as they are being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, walk along a road as they are being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, hug each other in a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, hug each other in a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, stand in front of a bus they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, stand in front of a bus they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, walk along a road as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, walk along a road as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
