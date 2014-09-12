Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war, walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanmore
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war, is carried on a stretcher as he is about to be emore
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, sit in a bus as they wait to be exchangemore
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, stand by the side of a road as they waitmore
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, sit in a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north more
A member of the Ukrainian government forces, who is a prisoner-of-war, walks along a road as he is being exchamore
Representatives of the Ukrainian government forces, and of pro-Russian rebels talk before exchanging prisonersmore
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, exit a bus as they wait to be exchanged,more
A member of the pro-Russian rebels who had been a prisoner-of-war hugs a friend after being exchanged, north omore
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, sit in a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north more
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, are seen inside a bus after being exchanged, nortmore
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, stand in front of a bus they wait to be exchangedmore
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, walk along a road as they are being exchanged, nomore
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, hug each other in a bus after being exchanged, nomore
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war, stand in front of a bus they wait to be exchangedmore
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war, walk along a road as they wait to be excmore
精选图集
