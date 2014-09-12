Fighting the Islamic State
Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassmore
Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army fire their weapons during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hmore
A Shi'ite fighter from Mahdi Army launches mortars during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hamore
A Shi'ite fighter from Mahdi Army covers his face during heavy fighting with Islamic State militants at Bo Hasmore
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from the Islamic State violence in Mosul, attend a refresher course organismore
Mahran Shyma and Georgat George, a displaced Iraqi Christian couple who fled from Islamic State violence in Momore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter uses sandbags to make a gun placement over-looking the road to Makhmur that was remore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter fires at Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on more
Kurdish Peshmerga vehicles escort media vehicles in an area they had retaken from the Islamic State, on Bashiqmore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area ovemore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Momore
Displaced Iraq Christians who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul, pray at a school acting as a refugeemore
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recemore
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northmore
A Shi'ite fighter from the Saraya al-Salam militia examines bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside tmore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyukmore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Bumore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters arrive at the front line during clashes with Islamic State at Buyuk Yeniga village more
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at more
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State on the front line at Buymore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pekmore
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militanmore
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamicmore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic Smore
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militantsmore
A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State mimore
