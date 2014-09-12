版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 13日 星期六 02:15 BJT

50 year flood

A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bemore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 26
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his flooded house, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his floodemore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his flooded house, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 26
Flood victims stand and look as a Pakistani Air Force helicopter flies over a flooded area in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Flood victims stand and look as a Pakistani Air Force helicopter flies over a flooded area in Multan, Punjab pmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Flood victims stand and look as a Pakistani Air Force helicopter flies over a flooded area in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 26
A Kashmiri man wades through a flooded street as he asks rescuers to help others stranded in a house Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Kashmiri man wades through a flooded street as he asks rescuers to help others stranded in a house Srinagar more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A Kashmiri man wades through a flooded street as he asks rescuers to help others stranded in a house Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 26
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 26
Kashmiri youths wade through flood waters to deliver relief materials to people in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kashmiri youths wade through flood waters to deliver relief materials to people in Srinagar September 12, 2014more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Kashmiri youths wade through flood waters to deliver relief materials to people in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 26
People sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
People sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 26
A Kashmiri man crosses a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Kashmiri man crosses a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A Kashmiri man crosses a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 26
A stranded dog is seen on a flooded house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A stranded dog is seen on a flooded house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A stranded dog is seen on a flooded house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 26
Flood victims prepare to cook over a wood fire at a relief camp in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Flood victims prepare to cook over a wood fire at a relief camp in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan Septembermore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Flood victims prepare to cook over a wood fire at a relief camp in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 26
A flood victim wades through a flooded field and past a damaged house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A flood victim wades through a flooded field and past a damaged house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab prmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A flood victim wades through a flooded field and past a damaged house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 26
Flood victims sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Flood victims sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. Rmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Flood victims sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 26
An aerial view shows flooded houses and streets in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An aerial view shows flooded houses and streets in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
An aerial view shows flooded houses and streets in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 26
A flood victim wades through a flooded field following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A flood victim wades through a flooded field following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan Septembemore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A flood victim wades through a flooded field following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 26
A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhangmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 26
Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 26
A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 26
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher ground travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of villagers stranded by the heaviest rainfall in half a century. Floods and landslides triggered by days of rain in the disputed Himalayan region have killed at least 450 people in India and Pakistan and cut off more than one million people from basic services. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)

A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher ground travels through a flooded street in Srinagar Septemmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher ground travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of villagers stranded by the heaviest rainfall in half a century. Floods and landslides triggered by days of rain in the disputed Himalayan region have killed at least 450 people in India and Pakistan and cut off more than one million people from basic services. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)
Close
18 / 26
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
19 / 26
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of villagers stranded by the heaviest rainfall in half a century. Floods and landslides triggered by days of rain in the disputed Himalayan region have killed at least 450 people in India and Pakistan and cut off more than one million people from basic services. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters starmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of villagers stranded by the heaviest rainfall in half a century. Floods and landslides triggered by days of rain in the disputed Himalayan region have killed at least 450 people in India and Pakistan and cut off more than one million people from basic services. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
20 / 26
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pimore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 26
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
22 / 26
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar Sepmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 26
Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9,more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 26
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
25 / 26
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

下一个

Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah captures the conflict and the human toll of the fight against the Islamic State.

2014年 9月 13日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 9月 12日
Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists exchange POWs as part of the terms of the current cease fire.

2014年 9月 12日
Memorials to 9/11

Memorials to 9/11

Tributes to the victims of the September 11 attacks.

2014年 9月 12日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐