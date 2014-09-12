50 year flood
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bemore
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his floodemore
Flood victims stand and look as a Pakistani Air Force helicopter flies over a flooded area in Multan, Punjab pmore
A Kashmiri man wades through a flooded street as he asks rescuers to help others stranded in a house Srinagar more
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. more
Kashmiri youths wade through flood waters to deliver relief materials to people in Srinagar September 12, 2014more
People sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/more
A Kashmiri man crosses a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A stranded dog is seen on a flooded house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Flood victims prepare to cook over a wood fire at a relief camp in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan Septembermore
A flood victim wades through a flooded field and past a damaged house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab prmore
Flood victims sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. Rmore
An aerial view shows flooded houses and streets in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A flood victim wades through a flooded field following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan Septembemore
A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhangmore
Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rmore
A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjmore
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher ground travels through a flooded street in Srinagar Septemmore
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp more
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters starmore
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pimore
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, more
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar Sepmore
Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9,more
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, more
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after more
