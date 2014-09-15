版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 16日 星期二 05:45 BJT

Ukraine's special forces

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Weapons lean against a bench as members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A member of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" sits during a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
