Dangerous journey

A boat used by Cuban migrants to travel to the United States is seen in this August 31, 2014 handout photograph from Mexico's Navy (SEMAR). REUTERS/SEMAR/Handout via Reuters

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A boat used by Cuban migrants to travel to the United States is seen in this August 31, 2014 handout photograph from Mexico's Navy (SEMAR). REUTERS/SEMAR/Handout via Reuters
African migrants rest after being rescued by the Libyan coastguard after their boat sunk off the coastal town of Garaboly, east of Tripoli, Libya September 15, 2014. According to a coastguard spokesperson, there were 108 immigrants on the boat, of which 102 were rescued while three were found dead and another 3 missing. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
African migrants rest after being rescued by the Libyan coastguard after their boat sunk off the coastal town of Garaboly, east of Tripoli, Libya September 15, 2014. According to a coastguard spokesperson, there were 108 immigrants on the boat, of which 102 were rescued while three were found dead and another 3 missing. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A man inspects the bodies of three African migrants that were recovered by the Libyan coastguard, after their boat sunk off the coastal town of Garaboly, east of Tripoli, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A man inspects the bodies of three African migrants that were recovered by the Libyan coastguard, after their boat sunk off the coastal town of Garaboly, east of Tripoli, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A 16-year-old Eritrean girl named Rita shows Reuters a fist-sized bruise on her upper arm where she said police had hit her with a baton as she sits outside her makeshift shelter somewhere in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", close to a chemical factory in Calais, northern France, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A 16-year-old Eritrean girl named Rita shows Reuters a fist-sized bruise on her upper arm where she said police had hit her with a baton as she sits outside her makeshift shelter somewhere in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", close to a chemical factory in Calais, northern France, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks past prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center, which houses Syrian, Palestinian and African migrants outside Valletta, Malta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A migrant walks past prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center, which houses Syrian, Palestinian and African migrants outside Valletta, Malta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A home-made aluminum boat carrying 16 Cuban migrants pulls up to a dock, seeking what they said was refuge from rough seas, in Grand Cayman island August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Polack

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A home-made aluminum boat carrying 16 Cuban migrants pulls up to a dock, seeking what they said was refuge from rough seas, in Grand Cayman island August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Polack
A home-made aluminum boat carrying 16 Cuban migrants floats anchored while seeking what they said was refuge from rough seas, in Grand Cayman island August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Polack

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A home-made aluminum boat carrying 16 Cuban migrants floats anchored while seeking what they said was refuge from rough seas, in Grand Cayman island August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Polack
A migrant demonstrates to his friend how to catch a moving train in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A migrant demonstrates to his friend how to catch a moving train in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An arrow painted on a stone is seen as members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
An arrow painted on a stone is seen as members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant jumps out of a truck after the driver discovered him hiding with seven other migrants in the truck, as a security guard looks on, in the early morning at a parking area of the harbor in Calais, northern France August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A migrant jumps out of a truck after the driver discovered him hiding with seven other migrants in the truck, as a security guard looks on, in the early morning at a parking area of the harbor in Calais, northern France August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Central American migrant walks on the train tracks in Arriaga, Mexico August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A Central American migrant walks on the train tracks in Arriaga, Mexico August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Public service workers bag bodies of migrants that drowned off Tripoli's coast after a wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants sank, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Public service workers bag bodies of migrants that drowned off Tripoli's coast after a wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants sank, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Members of Libya's coast guard recover the body of a migrant who drowned off Tripoli's coast after a wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants sank just off the Libyan coast, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Libya's coast guard recover the body of a migrant who drowned off Tripoli's coast after a wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants sank just off the Libyan coast, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Rescued migrants sit on the ground at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. A total of 257 migrants, who claimed to have come from Syria, Iran, Iraq, the Palestinian Territories and Senegal, arrived in Malt after they were rescued from a sinking boat by a cargo ship. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Rescued migrants sit on the ground at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. A total of 257 migrants, who claimed to have come from Syria, Iran, Iraq, the Palestinian Territories and Senegal, arrived in Malt after they were rescued from a sinking boat by a cargo ship. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Rescued migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man passes his ill baby to an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier after arriving on an fast rescue launch at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A man passes his ill baby to an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldier after arriving on an fast rescue launch at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq, covers her feet with clothes as she walks towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq, covers her feet with clothes as she walks towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq, ride in the trunk of a car as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq, ride in the trunk of a car as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An African migrant descends from the border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under, during their attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
An African migrant descends from the border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under, during their attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inside a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 13, 2014. Spanish emergency services picked up some 920 immigrants traveling in about 81 rafts across the Strait of Gibraltar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inside a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 13, 2014. Spanish emergency services picked up some 920 immigrants traveling in about 81 rafts across the Strait of Gibraltar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
