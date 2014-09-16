Dangerous journey

African migrants rest after being rescued by the Libyan coastguard after their boat sunk off the coastal town more

African migrants rest after being rescued by the Libyan coastguard after their boat sunk off the coastal town of Garaboly, east of Tripoli, Libya September 15, 2014. According to a coastguard spokesperson, there were 108 immigrants on the boat, of which 102 were rescued while three were found dead and another 3 missing. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close