Slum fire in Manila
A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. more
A woman whose home was razed in a fire cries while waiting for relief goods from the government, at Paranaque,more
A family recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manilamore
Residents recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manilmore
A cat that suffered burns from a fire rests on a porch at a residential neighbourhood in Paranaque, Metro Manimore
Residents sift through the ruins of their house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014.more
A fire victim paddles a makeshift raft along a creek while transporting recyclable materials recovered from thmore
Residents sift through the ruins of their homes, which were razed by a neighborhood fire as an aircraft takes more
