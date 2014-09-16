版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 00:15 BJT

Slum fire in Manila

A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 8
A woman whose home was razed in a fire cries while waiting for relief goods from the government, at Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman whose home was razed in a fire cries while waiting for relief goods from the government, at Paranaque,more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A woman whose home was razed in a fire cries while waiting for relief goods from the government, at Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 8
A family recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A family recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manilamore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A family recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 8
Residents recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manilmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Residents recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 8
A cat that suffered burns from a fire rests on a porch at a residential neighbourhood in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A cat that suffered burns from a fire rests on a porch at a residential neighbourhood in Paranaque, Metro Manimore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A cat that suffered burns from a fire rests on a porch at a residential neighbourhood in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
5 / 8
Residents sift through the ruins of their house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents sift through the ruins of their house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014.more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Residents sift through the ruins of their house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 8
A fire victim paddles a makeshift raft along a creek while transporting recyclable materials recovered from the ruins of homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim paddles a makeshift raft along a creek while transporting recyclable materials recovered from thmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A fire victim paddles a makeshift raft along a creek while transporting recyclable materials recovered from the ruins of homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 8
Residents sift through the ruins of their homes, which were razed by a neighborhood fire as an aircraft takes off at the nearby Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents sift through the ruins of their homes, which were razed by a neighborhood fire as an aircraft takes more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Residents sift through the ruins of their homes, which were razed by a neighborhood fire as an aircraft takes off at the nearby Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Dangerous journey

Dangerous journey

下一个

Dangerous journey

Dangerous journey

Migrants risk their lives as they flee their countries to start anew.

2014年 9月 16日
Scotland: independence or union

Scotland: independence or union

Reuters photographers took portraits of people in Scotland and England and asked them what they thought about the Scottish referendum.

2014年 9月 16日
Hillary in Iowa

Hillary in Iowa

Hillary Clinton stokes speculation about a presidential bid as she visits Iowa to take part in the state's annual "steak fry."

2014年 9月 16日
Reburying the dead

Reburying the dead

Photographer Jorge Dan Lopez visits the cemeteries of Guatemala City documenting the "grave cleaners."

2014年 9月 15日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐