Wildfire in California

A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter walks through smoke while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter walks through smoke while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brian Brennan of the Idaho City Hotshots watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Brian Brennan of the Idaho City Hotshots watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 9月 18日
A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
编辑推荐