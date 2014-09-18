Wildfire in California
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. more
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September more
A firefighter walks through smoke while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.more
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. more
Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. more
A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Bemore
A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/more
Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUmore
A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2more
Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 1more
Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California Septmore
A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brian Brennan of the Idaho City Hotshots watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, more
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California Septemmore
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California Septemore
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California Semore
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noamore
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California Semore
Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in more
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California Semore
A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. more
A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERSmore
