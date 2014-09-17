版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 20:20 BJT

Typhoon Kalmaegi

A motorcycle falls on the street as residents ride their vehicles against strong wind and heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Haikou, Hainan province, China September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A motorcycle falls on the street as residents ride their vehicles against strong wind and heavy rainfall undermore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A motorcycle falls on the street as residents ride their vehicles against strong wind and heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Haikou, Hainan province, China September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 18
The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay, Philippines September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay, Philippines September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 18
A boy sits in an inflatable pool being pushed by a man down a flooded street amid rainfall due to Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Haikou, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A boy sits in an inflatable pool being pushed by a man down a flooded street amid rainfall due to Typhoon Kalmmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A boy sits in an inflatable pool being pushed by a man down a flooded street amid rainfall due to Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Haikou, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
3 / 18
Residents walk next to their flooded houses by the overflowing sea as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents walk next to their flooded houses by the overflowing sea as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Xuwen county of Zhmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Residents walk next to their flooded houses by the overflowing sea as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 18
A resident holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a flooded street as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Haikou, Hainan province, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A resident holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a flooded street as Typhoon Kamore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A resident holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a flooded street as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Haikou, Hainan province, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
5 / 18
Residents cover their faces as they walk against strong wind and heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents cover their faces as they walk against strong wind and heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoonmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Residents cover their faces as they walk against strong wind and heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Xuwen county of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 18
A woman sits on a man's shoulders as he walks past an advertising board at a flooded street after heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Haikou, Hainan province, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman sits on a man's shoulders as he walks past an advertising board at a flooded street after heavy rainfamore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A woman sits on a man's shoulders as he walks past an advertising board at a flooded street after heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Haikou, Hainan province, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
7 / 18
Residents hold an umbrella as they walk on a street in front of fallen tree branches during heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Qionghai, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents hold an umbrella as they walk on a street in front of fallen tree branches during heavy rainfall undmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Residents hold an umbrella as they walk on a street in front of fallen tree branches during heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Qionghai, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 18
A girl cries next to other residents taking shelter at a basketball court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A girl cries next to other residents taking shelter at a basketball court after they were evacuated at the heimore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A girl cries next to other residents taking shelter at a basketball court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 18
Residents take shelter at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents take shelter at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaemore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Residents take shelter at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 18
Youth walk on breakwater where rough waves caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, are crashing, at Manila Bay September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Youth walk on breakwater where rough waves caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, are crashing, at Manimore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Youth walk on breakwater where rough waves caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, are crashing, at Manila Bay September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 18
Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, at Luneta park in Manila September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, at Luneta park in Manila September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 18
A woman shields herself with a plastic sheet from the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, on the street at a bay in Manila September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A woman shields herself with a plastic sheet from the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, omore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A woman shields herself with a plastic sheet from the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, on the street at a bay in Manila September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 18
A woman holds her umbrella as she walks on a street during heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Qionghai, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman holds her umbrella as she walks on a street during heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmamore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A woman holds her umbrella as she walks on a street during heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Qionghai, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 18
A fisherman recovers bamboo poles from a fish pen destroyed at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi near Roxas Boulevard in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fisherman recovers bamboo poles from a fish pen destroyed at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi near Roxas Boulemore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A fisherman recovers bamboo poles from a fish pen destroyed at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi near Roxas Boulevard in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 18
A man collects recyclables washed onto shores by rough waves, at Manila Bay September 14, 2014.Tropical Storm Kalmaegi, also called Luis, intensified into Typhoon Kalmaegi on Saturday, and continues to build moving farther towards the northern provinces, the state weather bureau reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

A man collects recyclables washed onto shores by rough waves, at Manila Bay September 14, 2014.Tropical Storm more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A man collects recyclables washed onto shores by rough waves, at Manila Bay September 14, 2014.Tropical Storm Kalmaegi, also called Luis, intensified into Typhoon Kalmaegi on Saturday, and continues to build moving farther towards the northern provinces, the state weather bureau reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
Close
16 / 18
Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, at Luneta park in Manila September 14, 2014. Tropical Storm Kalmaegi intensified into a typhoon on Saturday, and continues to build moving farther towards the northern provinces, the state weather bureau reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, at Luneta park in Manila September 14, 2014. Tropical Storm Kalmaegi intensified into a typhoon on Saturday, and continues to build moving farther towards the northern provinces, the state weather bureau reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
Close
17 / 18
A man carries his son as they queue for free meal at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. A strong typhoon slammed into the rice-producing Philippine northern region on Sunday, cutting power and communications lines and forcing people to flee to higher ground, national disaster agency officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

A man carries his son as they queue for free meal at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at tmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A man carries his son as they queue for free meal at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. A strong typhoon slammed into the rice-producing Philippine northern region on Sunday, cutting power and communications lines and forcing people to flee to higher ground, national disaster agency officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
ISIL shoots down Syrian jet

ISIL shoots down Syrian jet

下一个

ISIL shoots down Syrian jet

ISIL shoots down Syrian jet

Islamic State fighters shot down a Syrian war plane using anti-aircraft guns.

2014年 9月 17日
Ukraine's special forces

Ukraine's special forces

Members of the "Sich" police special task force train in Slaviansk.

2014年 9月 16日
50 year flood

50 year flood

Thousands are stranded, homeless and hungry in Kashmir and Punjab's worst flooding in 50 years.

2014年 9月 13日
Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah captures the conflict and the human toll of the fight against the Islamic State.

2014年 9月 13日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐