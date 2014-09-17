Typhoon Kalmaegi
A motorcycle falls on the street as residents ride their vehicles against strong wind and heavy rainfall undermore
The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typmore
A boy sits in an inflatable pool being pushed by a man down a flooded street amid rainfall due to Typhoon Kalmmore
Residents walk next to their flooded houses by the overflowing sea as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Xuwen county of Zhmore
A resident holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a flooded street as Typhoon Kamore
Residents cover their faces as they walk against strong wind and heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoonmore
A woman sits on a man's shoulders as he walks past an advertising board at a flooded street after heavy rainfamore
Residents hold an umbrella as they walk on a street in front of fallen tree branches during heavy rainfall undmore
A girl cries next to other residents taking shelter at a basketball court after they were evacuated at the heimore
Residents take shelter at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaemore
Youth walk on breakwater where rough waves caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, are crashing, at Manimore
Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, more
A woman shields herself with a plastic sheet from the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, omore
A woman holds her umbrella as she walks on a street during heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmamore
A fisherman recovers bamboo poles from a fish pen destroyed at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi near Roxas Boulemore
A man collects recyclables washed onto shores by rough waves, at Manila Bay September 14, 2014.Tropical Storm more
Participants for "Walk for Peace" use umbrellas in the rain brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi, also called Luis, more
A man carries his son as they queue for free meal at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at tmore
