Scotland votes to stay

Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate as they hold up a Union flag, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate as they hold up a Union flag, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The remnants of a message written in tape by "Yes" campaign is seen in George Square after Scotland voted against becoming an independent country, in Glasgow, Scotland, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
The remnants of a message written in tape by "Yes" campaign is seen in George Square after Scotland voted against becoming an independent country, in Glasgow, Scotland, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters from the "No" Campaign sleep as they wait for the announcement of results, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Supporters from the "No" Campaign sleep as they wait for the announcement of results, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A supporter from the "No" Campaign watches as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A supporter from the "No" Campaign watches as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The chief counting officer for the referendum, Mary Pitcaithly, poses for photographs after announcing the final results of the Scottish vote for independence, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
The chief counting officer for the referendum, Mary Pitcaithly, poses for photographs after announcing the final results of the Scottish vote for independence, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Two supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk back home in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Two supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk back home in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A couple sit outside the Scottish Parliament after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A couple sit outside the Scottish Parliament after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign reacts as she stands outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign reacts as she stands outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A supporter from the "No" Campaign celebrates at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A supporter from the "No" Campaign celebrates at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign wave Scottish Saltire flags in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign wave Scottish Saltire flags in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman counts ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A woman counts ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign waves a Scottish Saltire flag outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign waves a Scottish Saltire flag outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A ballot box is emptied as workers prepare to count ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A ballot box is emptied as workers prepare to count ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Crowds cheer as a man climbs onto the Scott Monument in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Crowds cheer as a man climbs onto the Scott Monument in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A worker keeps a tally at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A worker keeps a tally at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Patrons have a drink at Dirty Dick's pub as they wait for the result of the referendum in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Patrons have a drink at Dirty Dick's pub as they wait for the result of the referendum in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The first non-postal votes arrive at a counting center in Ingliston in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
The first non-postal votes arrive at a counting center in Ingliston in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A passenger in a car waves a Scottish Saltire flag from the window in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A passenger in a car waves a Scottish Saltire flag from the window in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A supporter of the 'Yes' campaign sits outside a polling station during the referendum on Scottish independence in Pitlochry, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A supporter of the 'Yes' campaign sits outside a polling station during the referendum on Scottish independence in Pitlochry, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Pro Basque independence party Bildu supporters stick posters in favor of the Scottish independence referendum in Bilbao September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Pro Basque independence party Bildu supporters stick posters in favor of the Scottish independence referendum in Bilbao September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
A dog waits for its master to vote outside the Queen's Cross parish church in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A dog waits for its master to vote outside the Queen's Cross parish church in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man touches the memorial of William Wallace, who led the Scottish rebellion against Edward I, in Smithfield, London September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A man touches the memorial of William Wallace, who led the Scottish rebellion against Edward I, in Smithfield, London September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Presiding officer Anne MacKay and her father and Poll Clerk George MacKay are seen outside the Coulags caravan polling station, in the Scottish Highlands September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Presiding officer Anne MacKay and her father and Poll Clerk George MacKay are seen outside the Coulags caravan polling station, in the Scottish Highlands September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A women wears stickers on her face on a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A women wears stickers on her face on a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man riding a mobility scooter arrives to take part in a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A man riding a mobility scooter arrives to take part in a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People leave a polling station after placing their votes during the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
People leave a polling station after placing their votes during the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Voters wait for the polling station to open to cast their vote in Portobello near Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Voters wait for the polling station to open to cast their vote in Portobello near Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
