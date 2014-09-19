Scotland votes to stay
Supporters from the "No" Campaign celebrate as they hold up a Union flag, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19,more
The remnants of a message written in tape by "Yes" campaign is seen in George Square after Scotland voted agaimore
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014.more
Supporters from the "No" Campaign sleep as they wait for the announcement of results, at the Better Together Cmore
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headqmore
A supporter from the "No" Campaign watches as votes are announced, at the Better Together Campaign headquartermore
The chief counting officer for the referendum, Mary Pitcaithly, poses for photographs after announcing the finmore
Two supporters from the "Yes" Campaign walk back home in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russmore
A couple sit outside the Scottish Parliament after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotlmore
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign reacts as she stands outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotlanmore
A supporter from the "No" Campaign celebrates at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotlanmore
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headqmore
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014.more
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign wave Scottish Saltire flags in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/more
A woman counts ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A supporter from the "Yes" Campaign waves a Scottish Saltire flag outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburghmore
A ballot box is emptied as workers prepare to count ballots at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland Septembmore
Crowds cheer as a man climbs onto the Scott Monument in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNmore
A worker keeps a tally at a counting center in Aberdeen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Patrons have a drink at Dirty Dick's pub as they wait for the result of the referendum in Edinburgh, Scotland,more
The first non-postal votes arrive at a counting center in Ingliston in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014.more
A passenger in a car waves a Scottish Saltire flag from the window in central Glasgow September 18, 2014. REUmore
A supporter of the 'Yes' campaign sits outside a polling station during the referendum on Scottish independencmore
Pro Basque independence party Bildu supporters stick posters in favor of the Scottish independence referendum more
A dog waits for its master to vote outside the Queen's Cross parish church in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18more
A man touches the memorial of William Wallace, who led the Scottish rebellion against Edward I, in Smithfield,more
Presiding officer Anne MacKay and her father and Poll Clerk George MacKay are seen outside the Coulags caravanmore
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Pmore
A women wears stickers on her face on a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 201more
A man riding a mobility scooter arrives to take part in a "short walk to freedom" march in Edinburgh, Scotlandmore
People leave a polling station after placing their votes during the referendum on Scottish independence in Edimore
Voters wait for the polling station to open to cast their vote in Portobello near Edinburgh, Scotland Septembemore
精选图集
