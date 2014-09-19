iPhone mania
A man wearing a mask depicting Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs holds up a cardboard cut-out of Apple's new iPhonmore
Protesters from the Students and Scholars movement hang a banner to demonstrate against what they see as issuemore
Customers scuffle for their place in line as they wait to buy the newly released iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, omore
An Apple store employee serves coffee to customers standing in a line on the first day the new iPhone 6 and iPmore
A man places collects bags containing the newly released iPhone 6, outside an Apple store in Hong Kong Septembmore
A man shows his iPhone 6 as he walks out from the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district Septembemore
Michele Mattana of Sardinia, Italy, poses with an iPhone 6 Plus and an iPhone 6 on the first day of sales at tmore
Local resident Andreas Gibson celebrates after being the first to exit the Fifth Avenue store after purchasingmore
A man wearing a replica of an iPhone 6 Plus model on his head yawns while waiting for the release of Apple's nmore
A man poses for a photo after buying the newly released iPhone 6 at the Apple store in Berlin September 19, 20more
Customers stand in line on the first day of sale for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus outside the Apple store inmore
David Rahimi holds up his iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus after he became the first customer to purchase them aftermore
Customers await with hundreds of others to purchase iPhone 6 on the first day of sales outside the Fifth Avenumore
Shoppers are welcomed by staff on the first day of sale for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus at the Apple Store in Tokymore
People line up outside an Apple premium reseller store in Hong Kong September 17, 2014, two days ahead of the more
Traders buy the newly-released Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus smart phones from people who bought the phonesmore
A woman walks past as customers wait in line to buy the newly released iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, on the firsmore
A man enjoys his shisha as he camps with others outside an Apple store, as they wait for the start of the new more
Customers wait in line on the first day of sale for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus outside the Apple store at more
Canadian Jastin Leung, 28, who came to Japan for a vacation and works as a financial planner in Hong Kong, holmore
A protester from the Students and Scholars movement holds a sign reading "Poison Apple" to demonstrate againstmore
People camp outside the Apple's flagship store in Berlin, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Helge Bruhn (L) and Phil, who didn't give his last name, camp ahead of the September 19 release of the iPhone more
People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in front of the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shmore

