Destruction in east Ukraine
The interior of a burnt-out train is pictured at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, Smore
A woman stands inside her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERSmore
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukrainemore
A youth practices on the bars at a park near a building damaged in recent shelling in the town of Ilovaysk, eamore
A woman reacts inside a building in the residential area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukrainemore
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mamore
A woman stands in front of her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REmore
Unexploded ordnance is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERSmore
A pro-Russian rebel walks past a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, more
A woman walks past a burnt-out train at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September more
A chamber in the hospital, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separamore
A cat walks in front of a burnt-out vehicle in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTmore
A couple rides on a bicycle past the remains of burnt-out Ukrainian tanks in the village of Lutugine just outsmore
A woman stands in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine jmore
A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetmore
A woman cries along a street in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk eastern Ukraine, September 14, 20more
Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainiamore
下一个
iPhone mania
The long lines to purchase the latest iPhones.
Scotland votes to stay
Scotland turns out in record numbers to vote with opponents of independence winning 55 to 45 percent.
Wildfire in California
The King Fire rages in the heavy timber and steep terrain of the El Dorado National Forest.
Shell-shocked in Syria
The aftermath of of air strikes in Douma, near Damascus.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.