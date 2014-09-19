版本:
Destruction in east Ukraine

The interior of a burnt-out train is pictured at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
The interior of a burnt-out train is pictured at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman stands inside her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A woman stands inside her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A youth practices on the bars at a park near a building damaged in recent shelling in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A youth practices on the bars at a park near a building damaged in recent shelling in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman reacts inside a building in the residential area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A woman reacts inside a building in the residential area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman stands in front of her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A woman stands in front of her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Unexploded ordnance is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
Unexploded ordnance is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian rebel walks past a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A pro-Russian rebel walks past a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman walks past a burnt-out train at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A woman walks past a burnt-out train at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A chamber in the hospital, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, is seen in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 20日
A chamber in the hospital, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, is seen in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A cat walks in front of a burnt-out vehicle in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A cat walks in front of a burnt-out vehicle in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A couple rides on a bicycle past the remains of burnt-out Ukrainian tanks in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A couple rides on a bicycle past the remains of burnt-out Ukrainian tanks in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman stands in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A woman stands in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 9月 20日
A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman cries along a street in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日
A woman cries along a street in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk city, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 20日
Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk city, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
