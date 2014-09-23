版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 23日 星期二 22:02 BJT

Hong Kong students demand democracy

Students and teachers attend a rally during the class boycott at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students and teachers attend a rally during the class boycott at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong more

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Students and teachers attend a rally during the class boycott at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 11
University students chant slogans at the Chinese University of Hong Kong as they boycott classes in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

University students chant slogans at the Chinese University of Hong Kong as they boycott classes in Hong Kong more

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
University students chant slogans at the Chinese University of Hong Kong as they boycott classes in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 11
Students rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as he stepped out to meet the crowd at government headquarters in Hong Kong September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Students rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as he stepped out to meet the crowd at government headqumore

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Students rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as he stepped out to meet the crowd at government headquarters in Hong Kong September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 11
Police stop student protesters as they rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying at government headquarters in Hong Kong September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police stop student protesters as they rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying at government headquartersmore

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Police stop student protesters as they rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying at government headquarters in Hong Kong September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 11
Students attend a rally in the evening in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 23, 2014, on the second day of a week-long boycott of classes to demand for greater democracy in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Students attend a rally in the evening in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 23, 2more

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Students attend a rally in the evening in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 23, 2014, on the second day of a week-long boycott of classes to demand for greater democracy in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 11
Kevin Leung, a 16-year-old secondary school student, attends a rally on the second day of a week-long boycott of classes to demand greater democracy in Hong Kong September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Kevin Leung, a 16-year-old secondary school student, attends a rally on the second day of a week-long boycott more

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Kevin Leung, a 16-year-old secondary school student, attends a rally on the second day of a week-long boycott of classes to demand greater democracy in Hong Kong September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 11
Student representatives from various universities carry a banner during a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student representatives from various universities carry a banner during a demonstration at the Chinese Universmore

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Student representatives from various universities carry a banner during a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 11
An supporter reacts as students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An supporter reacts as students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese Universimore

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
An supporter reacts as students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 11
Students from various universities chant slogans at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Students from various universities chant slogans at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. more

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Students from various universities chant slogans at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 11
Students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong Septembmore

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 11
Students from various universities clench their fists during a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Students from various universities clench their fists during a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hongmore

2014年 9月 23日 星期二
Students from various universities clench their fists during a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Cairo's Turkish bath

Cairo's Turkish bath

下一个

Cairo's Turkish bath

Cairo's Turkish bath

Inside a "hammam" or traditional Turkish steam bath.

2014年 9月 18日
Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.

2014年 9月 18日
Our outpost in space

Our outpost in space

The surreal life aboard the International Space Station.

2014年 9月 17日
Slum fire in Manila

Slum fire in Manila

Around 100 families are left homeless after a fire caused by faulty wiring.

2014年 9月 17日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐