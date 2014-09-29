Hong Kong demands democracy
A protester raises his arms as police officers try to disperse the crowd near the government headquarters in Hmore
Protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Honmore
A protester with his face covered with plastic wrap to protect himself from tear gas, stands as he blocks the more
A photojournalist takes a rest as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside more
Riot police leave an area in front of the government headquarters as protesters block the main street to the fmore
Protesters take pictures with their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central distrmore
A protester waves a Hong Kong flag during a rally as they block the main road to the financial Central districmore
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to thmore
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blmore
Hundreds of protesters block traffic on Nathan Road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district September 29, 201more
Protesters block the main road to the financial Central district (background) in Hong Kong September 29, 2014.more
A protester sits on a chair as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the governmmore
Police officers sleep as protesters (not pictured) block the main street to the financial Central district outmore
Riot police stand guard at Central in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters, after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the more
Riot police walk in between tear gas to disperse protesters after thousands of protesters blocked the main strmore
Riot police patrol as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district more
A protester sits as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquamore
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main more
Protesters disperse as riot police fire teargas after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the fmore
A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financialmore
Riot policemen with tear gas launchers stand guard as protesters block the main street to the financial Centramore
Protesters wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas face pepper spray from riot police, as tens of thousands omore
Tens of thousands of protesters block traffic on the main road leading to the financial Central district outsimore
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restrimore
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restrimore
A pro-democracy student stands on railings during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, asmore
A man paints the scene of protesters and riot police during a rally attended by thousands in front of the govemore
Pro-democracy protesters rest on girders near a construction site during a rally outside the government headqumore
Protesters hold up signs during an evening rally attended by thousands in front of the government headquartersmore
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by police after storming in government headquarters in Hong Kong Sepmore
A policeman reacts during a confrontation with protesters at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead more
A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rallymore
A protester wearing rudimentary protection against pepper spray is pictured during a confrontation with the pomore
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government hemore
A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rallymore
