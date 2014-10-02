版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 2日 星期四 20:10 BJT

Streets of Hong Kong

Protesters react as Joshua Wong (not pictured), leader of the student movement, speaks to the crowd outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Protesters react as Joshua Wong (not pictured), leader of the student movement, speaks to the crowd outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man holds a microphone as protesters turn on their mobile phone flashlights outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A man holds a microphone as protesters turn on their mobile phone flashlights outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers try to remove a protester from the entrance to Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying offices next to the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Police officers try to remove a protester from the entrance to Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying offices next to the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman carrying an umbrella walks on a footbridge displaying notes left by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A woman carrying an umbrella walks on a footbridge displaying notes left by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hundreds of protesters occupy a main road for the third day at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Hundreds of protesters occupy a main road for the third day at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Micha Benoliel, CEO and co-founder of Open Garden, takes a picture on a main road that pro-democracy protesters have blocked at the Central financial district in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Micha Benoliel, CEO and co-founder of Open Garden, takes a picture on a main road that pro-democracy protesters have blocked at the Central financial district in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man picks up garbage along an area blocked by protesters outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A man picks up garbage along an area blocked by protesters outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters gather around the Golden Bauhinia Square before an official flag raising ceremony to commemorate the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. The sign on the left reads "Students love peace, love democracy, love Hong Kong" REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Protesters gather around the Golden Bauhinia Square before an official flag raising ceremony to commemorate the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. The sign on the left reads "Students love peace, love democracy, love Hong Kong" REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Buses covered with messages of support stop at a main street at Mongkok shopping district after thousands of protesters blocked the road in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Buses covered with messages of support stop at a main street at Mongkok shopping district after thousands of protesters blocked the road in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Paul Zimmerman, a district councilor, raises a yellow umbrella as Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and other officials make a toast to guests at a reception following a flag raising ceremony in Hong Kong October 1, 2014, celebrating the 65th anniversary of China National Day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Paul Zimmerman, a district councilor, raises a yellow umbrella as Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and other officials make a toast to guests at a reception following a flag raising ceremony in Hong Kong October 1, 2014, celebrating the 65th anniversary of China National Day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters rest in front of barricades as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Protesters rest in front of barricades as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Chinese tourist looks at a road block setup by protesters along a main street at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A Chinese tourist looks at a road block setup by protesters along a main street at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters block a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Protesters block a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester raises his arms as police officers try to disperse the crowd near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A protester raises his arms as police officers try to disperse the crowd near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester sits on a chair as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A protester sits on a chair as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers sleep as protesters (not pictured) block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Police officers sleep as protesters (not pictured) block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police stand guard at Central in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Riot police stand guard at Central in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters, after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters, after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police walk in between tear gas to disperse protesters after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Riot police walk in between tear gas to disperse protesters after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester sits as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A protester sits as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters disperse as riot police fire teargas after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Protesters disperse as riot police fire teargas after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Tens of thousands of protesters block traffic on the main road leading to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Tens of thousands of protesters block traffic on the main road leading to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy student stands on railings during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, as riot police stand guard, early September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A pro-democracy student stands on railings during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, as riot police stand guard, early September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by police after storming in government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by police after storming in government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
