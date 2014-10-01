In the Ebola hot zone
A burial team wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a person suspected to have died of the Ebola virmore
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standamore
A burial team wearing protective clothing, remove a body of a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virmore
A burial team wearing protective clothing, remove a body of a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virmore
Blood samples from patients suspected of having the Ebola virus disease are prepared for transportation to Fremore
A burial team wearing protective clothing, prepare to enter the home a person suspected of having died of the more
A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko September 2more
A Doctors Without Borders health worker takes off his protective gear under the surveillance of a colleague atmore
A burial team wearing protective clothing, prepare to enter the home a person suspected of having died of the more
People hold up signs as they protest for jobs to deal with the Ebola virus outbreak, outside the health ministmore
Pedestrians walk past a mural showing the symptoms of the Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, September 26, 2014more
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the vimore
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Lmore
A woman takes the temperature of a social mobilizer before he handles health supplies in Freetown, Sierra Leonmore
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the schomore
A man stands at the gate of an Ebola virus treatment center in Monrovia September 21, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahmore
A pupil of Olumawu School is guided through the use of hand sanitizers, as school resumes in Abuja September 2more
A volunteer health worker practices using a personal protective equipment suit at a newly-constructed Ebola vimore
An empty street is seen at the start of a three-day national lockdown in Freetown September 19, 2014. REUTERS/more
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Libmore
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola vimore
The body of a victim of Ebola virus is seen covered with a sheet at the back of a truck after health workers cmore
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays more
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulamore
