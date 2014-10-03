版本:
Ebola in Texas

A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A hand can be seen holding a thermometer at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A hand can be seen holding a thermometer at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A Red Cross worker leaves after delivering food to the apartment unit in The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A Red Cross worker leaves after delivering food to the apartment unit in The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Workers with the North Texas Food Bank deliver food to apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
Workers with the North Texas Food Bank deliver food to apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A worker power-washes the sidewalk in front of the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A worker power-washes the sidewalk in front of the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A Red Cross worker delivers food to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying, in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A Red Cross worker delivers food to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying, in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Students disembark from a school bus outside The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
Students disembark from a school bus outside The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A security guard waits in front of an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A security guard waits in front of an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A Red Cross worker delivers bedding materials to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A Red Cross worker delivers bedding materials to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A Red Cross worker delivers bedding materials to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A Red Cross worker delivers bedding materials to an apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A student walks past Emmet J. Conrad High School in Dallas, where a fellow student came into contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A student walks past Emmet J. Conrad High School in Dallas, where a fellow student came into contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Students leave Tasby Middle School, where a fellow classmate who was in contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been removed from school in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
Students leave Tasby Middle School, where a fellow classmate who was in contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been removed from school in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A general view of The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A general view of The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A general view of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A general view of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Students leave Tasby Middle School, where a fellow classmate who was in contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been removed from school in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
Students leave Tasby Middle School, where a fellow classmate who was in contact with a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus had been removed from school in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A man and young girl walk past The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A man and young girl walk past The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A general view of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A general view of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at a media conference at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at a media conference at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A general view of The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A general view of The Ivy Apartments in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A general view of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2014年 10月 3日 星期五
A general view of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
