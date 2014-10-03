版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 4日 星期六 00:00 BJT

Clashes in Hong Kong

A pro-democracy protester bleeds in the month as he is escorted by the police after being beaten by anti-Occupy Central protesters at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
A pro-democracy protester bleeds in the month as he is escorted by the police after being beaten by anti-Occupy Central protesters at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An injured pro-democracy protester is helped by the police after being beaten by a group of anti-Occupy Central protesters at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014, where a main road is occupied. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
An injured pro-democracy protester is helped by the police after being beaten by a group of anti-Occupy Central protesters at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014, where a main road is occupied. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police remove a man who collapsed during confrontations between anti-Occupy Central protesters and pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Police remove a man who collapsed during confrontations between anti-Occupy Central protesters and pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-Occupy Central protester is restrained by policemen after he broke through a cordon line, trying to charge pro-democracy protesters, at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
An anti-Occupy Central protester is restrained by policemen after he broke through a cordon line, trying to charge pro-democracy protesters, at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anti-Occupy Central protesters stand behind a police cordon on Nathan Road at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014, demanding the tents set up by pro-democracy protesters to be demolished. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Anti-Occupy Central protesters stand behind a police cordon on Nathan Road at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014, demanding the tents set up by pro-democracy protesters to be demolished. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters stop an anti-Occupy Central protester from going near their tent on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Pro-democracy protesters stop an anti-Occupy Central protester from going near their tent on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An anti-Occupy Central protester yells behind a police cordon at pro-democracy protesters occupying a main road at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
An anti-Occupy Central protester yells behind a police cordon at pro-democracy protesters occupying a main road at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters line up to protect their tent from being demolished by anti-Occupy Central protesters in the middle of a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Pro-democracy protesters line up to protect their tent from being demolished by anti-Occupy Central protesters in the middle of a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester argues with an anti-Occupy Central protester while being kicked by another anti-Occupy Central protester at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
A pro-democracy protester argues with an anti-Occupy Central protester while being kicked by another anti-Occupy Central protester at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district, where a main road is occupied, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters hold umbrellas as they block the entrance of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's office in Hong Kong October 3,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Protesters hold umbrellas as they block the entrance of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's office in Hong Kong October 3,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters standing under a plastic sheet tip rain water from the top of the tent as they camp in front of the International Finance Centre outside Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's office in Hong Kong October 3,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Protesters standing under a plastic sheet tip rain water from the top of the tent as they camp in front of the International Finance Centre outside Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's office in Hong Kong October 3,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man stands under a tent during heavy rain as protesters block areas around the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
A man stands under a tent during heavy rain as protesters block areas around the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong early October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong early October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather in front of the police cordon outside the chief executive office in Hong Kong late October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather in front of the police cordon outside the chief executive office in Hong Kong late October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters look their mobile phones in front of umbrellas as thousands of pro-democracy protesters block a main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Protesters look their mobile phones in front of umbrellas as thousands of pro-democracy protesters block a main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A yellow umbrella, a symbol of what has been dubbed the 'Umbrella Revolution', is seen in front of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
A yellow umbrella, a symbol of what has been dubbed the 'Umbrella Revolution', is seen in front of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters stand in front of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Forces Hong Kong building, as they block a street outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Protesters stand in front of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Forces Hong Kong building, as they block a street outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters walk past a Chinese People's Liberation soldier, near the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, at the Chinese People's Liberation Army Forces Hong Kong building in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Protesters walk past a Chinese People's Liberation soldier, near the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, at the Chinese People's Liberation Army Forces Hong Kong building in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An art installation made from umbrellas by a local artist is seen outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 3,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
An art installation made from umbrellas by a local artist is seen outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 3,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester sits next to a main road in the central financial district, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 4日 星期六
A protester sits next to a main road in the central financial district, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
