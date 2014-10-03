Clashes in Hong Kong
A pro-democracy protester bleeds in the month as he is escorted by the police after being beaten by anti-Occupmore
An injured pro-democracy protester is helped by the police after being beaten by a group of anti-Occupy Centramore
Police remove a man who collapsed during confrontations between anti-Occupy Central protesters and pro-democramore
An anti-Occupy Central protester is restrained by policemen after he broke through a cordon line, trying to chmore
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok more
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok more
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok more
An anti-Occupy Central protester argues with pro-democracy protesters on a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok more
Anti-Occupy Central protesters stand behind a police cordon on Nathan Road at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping dismore
Pro-democracy protesters stop an anti-Occupy Central protester from going near their tent on a main street at more
An anti-Occupy Central protester yells behind a police cordon at pro-democracy protesters occupying a main roamore
Pro-democracy protesters line up to protect their tent from being demolished by anti-Occupy Central protestersmore
A pro-democracy protester argues with an anti-Occupy Central protester while being kicked by another anti-Occumore
Protesters hold umbrellas as they block the entrance of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's office imore
Protesters standing under a plastic sheet tip rain water from the top of the tent as they camp in front of themore
A man stands under a tent during heavy rain as protesters block areas around the government headquarters buildmore
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Execumore
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather in front of the police cordon outside the chief executive office more
Protesters look their mobile phones in front of umbrellas as thousands of pro-democracy protesters block a maimore
A yellow umbrella, a symbol of what has been dubbed the 'Umbrella Revolution', is seen in front of the governmmore
Protesters stand in front of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Forces Hong Kong building, as they block a smore
Protesters walk past a Chinese People's Liberation soldier, near the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Lemore
An art installation made from umbrellas by a local artist is seen outside the government headquarters in Hong more
A protester sits next to a main road in the central financial district, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chimore
