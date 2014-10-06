Fighting for Assad
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad erect the Syrian national flag after burning a flag of al Qaeda-limore
A part of the al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus is seen after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
A member of forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspects mortar shells, which they said were left behimore
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus, after tamore
A member of the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspects a cave used by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mmore
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad burn the flag of al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, which they said was more
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect military equipment, which they said were left behind by remore
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched by what activists say are forces loyal to Syria's President more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose with a tank in Handarat area, north of Aleppo, after samore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapons as they move into farms around al-Mathanamore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect an underground base where caves were dug by rebel fimore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapons as they walk in al-Mathana area, north ofmore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in armored vehicles advance in Handarat area, north of Aleppmore
Smoke rises from a cemetery after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash 'V' signs as they walk in Aleppo's historic citadel Ocmore
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect a cave they said belonged to rebel fighters in Al-more
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture in Al-massasna village, after claiming to have regmore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take position inside Aleppo's historic citadel as they monitmore
下一个
Clashes in Hong Kong
Our latest images from the protests in Hong Kong.
Ebola in Texas
Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.
Streets of Hong Kong
Our latest images from the protests in Hong Kong.
Deadly volcano in Japan
A deadly eruption catches hundreds of hikers unaware in clouds of rock and ash.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.