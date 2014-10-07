Gay marriage in America
Jim Derrick and Alfie Travassos get married by Rev. Justin Lopez at the Salt Lake County Government Complex inmore
Jennifer Hasler and Karina Tittjung embrace after receiving their marriage license at the Oklahoma County courmore
Jim Derrick and Alfie Travassos exchange rings as they get married at the Salt Lake County Government Complex more
A rainbow flag is carried during the Utah Pride Parade in Salt Lake City, Utah June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urqumore
A wedding cake is decorated with messages from guests at a ceremony to celebrate the wedding of Paul Katami anmore
Hank Hamilton and his partner Larry Clement jump in the air as part of "jumping the broom," a traditional weddmore
Gay rights supporters hold a rally on the Pennsylvania State Capital steps after a ruling struck down a ban onmore
Jeff Salchenberg and Paul Reinwand embrace after a wedding ceremony at the Melody Ballroom in Portland, Oregonmore
Mike Woods, 28, and Brandon Parsons, 30, embrace on the Pennsylvania State Capital steps following a rally witmore
Anne Austin, 28, and Jen Durham, 30, kiss as they get married in West Hollywood, California, July 1, 2013. REUmore
A boy holds a sign and squints into the sun as he attends a rally in support of the United States Supreme Courmore
Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez, 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-more
Colby Melvin and Brandon Brown embrace after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and thmore
Protestors Ellena Popova and Seosamh Hackett blow bubbles as they rally against the Defense of Marriage Act inmore
Anti-Proposition 8 protesters wave a rainbow flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, more
Mercedes Santos shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe while playing cards with their son Jaidon and damore
Mark Massey prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Officmore
The United States Supreme Court is seen before dawn in Washington March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
