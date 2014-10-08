Search for volcano victims
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted Smore
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted Smore
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier gets his foot stuck in volcanic ash during their rescue operations on Mountmore
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted Smore
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted Smore
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted Smore
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted Smore
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted Smore
A mountain lodge, covered with volcanic ash is pictured near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted Septembermore
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted Septemore
Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mounmore
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier shows volcanic ash stuck to the soles of his boot in a helicopter near the more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescmore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddmore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, fmore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers carry a hiker near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano amore
下一个
Ebola in Texas
Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.
Gay marriage in America
The Supreme Court declines to hear appeals to several gay marriage cases, thus allowing same-sex couples to get married in additional states.
Fighting for Assad
On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.
Clashes in Hong Kong
Our latest images from the protests in Hong Kong.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.