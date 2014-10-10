Photos of the week
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra promore
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resigmore
Shi'ite Houthi rebels carry wounded men after a suicide attack in Sanaa, Yemen, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalemore
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. Rmore
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean inmore
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance omore
A protester throws stones at an armoured army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with pemore
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institmore
A girl runs past an art installation depicting a shark at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, Omore
Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel review a guard of honour during a welcomore
A worker in hazardous material suit is sprayed down by a co-worker after coming out of an apartment unit wheremore
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, Octobmore
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistamore
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake in central Japan, October 7, 2014.more
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wmore
Jim Williams, of Calvi Electric, lowers the 'M' letter from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino to his co-workermore
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani, Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
(L to R) Plaintiffs Moudi Sbeity and his partner Derek Kitchen, Kody Partridge and her wife Laurie Wood take amore
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogatmore
North Korean soldiers wave along the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinesmore
Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-demomore
A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, October 9, 2more
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhamore
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched by what activists say are forces loyal to Syria's President more
Pro-democracy protesters argue with a man as he walks away from an area blocked by protesters outside the govemore
Somali army soldiers make their way to the town of Barawe at dawn during the second phase of Operation Indian more
A total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", is pictured from Gosford, north of Sydney, October 8, 201more
A participant runs across the salt flat as he takes part in the K42 race in Uyuni, south of La Paz, Bolivia, Omore
Foad, the brother of 15 year-old Nora who left her home in Avignon for Syria nine months ago, shows a portraitmore
