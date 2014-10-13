Ebola's global spread
Health workers in protective suits stand near a window at an isolation ward on the sixth floor of Madrid's Carmore
A burial team wearing protective clothes prepare an Ebola virus victim for interment, in Port Loko September 2more
A worker in a hazardous material suit removes the contents of the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with thmore
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body more
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work, outside an isolation unit in Foya Distrmore
Protesters hold up signs during a one-day strike by airline cabin cleaners demanding more protection in the fimore
People look from the window of a quarantined hotel in Skopje October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health rimore
World Health Organization members sit in the Strategic Health Operations Centre room at the WHO headquarters imore
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resigmore
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan August 14, 2014more
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulamore
Patients being treated for Ebola are pictured at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. REUTERSmore
Kent Brantly who contracted the deadly virus Ebola, looks at his wife Amber during a press conference at Emorymore
Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monroviamore
American soldiers arrive at Roberts international airport outside Monrovia, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Giamore
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The more
The paramedic team from the fire department show the media how to put on a protective suit, during a demonstramore
A hand can be seen holding a thermometer at The Ivy Apartments where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was more
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crmore
Residents of West Point celebrate the lifting of a quarantine by the Liberian government, in Monrovia, August more
People walk past a billboard displaying a government message about Ebola, which reads: "The risk of Ebola is smore
A health worker checks the temperature of a baby entering Mali from Guinea at the border in Kouremale, Octobermore
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the schomore
A worker in hazardous material suit is sprayed down by a co-worker after coming out of an apartment unit wheremore
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, more
A health worker brings a woman suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus to an ambulance in Monrovia, Libmore
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptmore
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Lmore
A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun July 18, 2014.more
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standamore
A man, who according to a member of Doctors Without Borders, was thought to be carrying the Ebola Virus, lays more
A person peeks out from within the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Damore
A burial team wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a person suspected to have died of the Ebola virmore
