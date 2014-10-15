版本:
Hong Kong clashes continue

Police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer yells at protesters to move away from the road as they try to block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 15, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A police officer yells at protesters to move away from the road as they try to block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters face police using umbrellas as protection for pepper spray at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Pro-democracy protesters face police using umbrellas as protection for pepper spray at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers try to disperse the crowd at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Police officers try to disperse the crowd at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters block the entrance of the police headquarters at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Pro-democracy protesters block the entrance of the police headquarters at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers try to disperse the crowd at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Police officers try to disperse the crowd at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer points pepper spray at pro-democracy protesters as he tries to remove them from a road near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 16 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A police officer points pepper spray at pro-democracy protesters as he tries to remove them from a road near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 16 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, an hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, an hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters block a street at the entrance of police headquarters at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Pro-democracy protesters block a street at the entrance of police headquarters at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester stands in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A pro-democracy protester stands in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters lay bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Pro-democracy protesters lay bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester walks in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A pro-democracy protester walks in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester gestures to police as they retreat after confronting protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A pro-democracy protester gestures to police as they retreat after confronting protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters build a barricade near the government headquarters in Hong Kong late October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Pro-democracy protesters build a barricade near the government headquarters in Hong Kong late October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters put bricks on the road to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong late October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Pro-democracy protesters put bricks on the road to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong late October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester faces a police cordon as they continue to block an area outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A pro-democracy protester faces a police cordon as they continue to block an area outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police remove a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Police remove a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A crane removes an umbrella at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A crane removes an umbrella at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer removes a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A police officer removes a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters carry metal fences as they try to block an avenue outside the government office in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Pro-democracy protesters carry metal fences as they try to block an avenue outside the government office in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An artist paints a picture of the protest site in front of the the government headquarters building as pro-democracy protesters continue blocking the surrounding areas in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
An artist paints a picture of the protest site in front of the the government headquarters building as pro-democracy protesters continue blocking the surrounding areas in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters tie umbrellas to a barricade at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Pro-democracy protesters tie umbrellas to a barricade at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester meditates on an occupied bridge leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A pro-democracy protester meditates on an occupied bridge leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Police officers join hands to form a barrier next to the word "Umbrella" written in chalk at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Police officers join hands to form a barrier next to the word "Umbrella" written in chalk at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police remove a barricade left by pro-democracy protesters on a main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Police remove a barricade left by pro-democracy protesters on a main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police remove a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
Police remove a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer removes a tent that was part of a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014.

2014年 10月 16日
A police officer removes a tent that was part of a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
