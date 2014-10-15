Hong Kong clashes continue
Police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters at an area near the government headquartermore
A police officer yells at protesters to move away from the road as they try to block an area near the governmemore
Pro-democracy protesters face police using umbrellas as protection for pepper spray at an area near the governmore
Police officers try to disperse the crowd at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong eamore
Police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters at an area near the government headquartermore
Pro-democracy protesters block the entrance of the police headquarters at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong Octobmore
Police officers try to disperse the crowd at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong eamore
A police officer points pepper spray at pro-democracy protesters as he tries to remove them from a road near tmore
A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, an hospitalized protemore
Pro-democracy protesters block a street at the entrance of police headquarters at Wan Chai district in Hong Komore
A pro-democracy protester stands in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the finmore
Pro-democracy protesters lay bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central more
A pro-democracy protester walks in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the finamore
A pro-democracy protester gestures to police as they retreat after confronting protesters near the government more
Pro-democracy protesters build a barricade near the government headquarters in Hong Kong late October 14, 2014more
Pro-democracy protesters put bricks on the road to block traffic leading to the financial Central district neamore
A pro-democracy protester faces a police cordon as they continue to block an area outside of the government hemore
Police remove a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong Octobermore
A crane removes an umbrella at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyronmore
A police officer removes a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kmore
Pro-democracy protesters carry metal fences as they try to block an avenue outside the government office in Homore
An artist paints a picture of the protest site in front of the the government headquarters building as pro-demmore
Pro-democracy protesters tie umbrellas to a barricade at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong Octobmore
A pro-democracy protester meditates on an occupied bridge leading to the financial Central district in Hong Komore
Police officers join hands to form a barrier next to the word "Umbrella" written in chalk at the main protest more
Police remove a barricade left by pro-democracy protesters on a main road leading to the financial Central dismore
Police remove a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong Octobermore
A police officer removes a tent that was part of a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the governmenmore
