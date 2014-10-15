Ebola's frontlines
A woman bleeds from the head after being struck by a police officer after residents placed roadblocks on the smore
Residents place roadblocks on the street to demand faster removal of dead bodies infected with Ebola virus in more
Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Siemore
Health workers spray themselves with chlorine disinfectants after removing the body a woman who died of Ebola more
Health workers in protective equipment handle a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to havemore
Ibrahim Sorie Kamara looks after his child as they await transport to the holding centre in the Port Loko Govemore
A member of the CG Environmental HazMat team disinfects the entrance to the residence of a health worker at thmore
A health worker in protective equipment carries a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to hamore
A health worker has his protective suit sprayed with chlorine disinfectant after moving a corpse infected withmore
A health worker wearing protective equipment takes a blood sample from a patient at a ward for patients suspecmore
Dallas police officers put up tape to restrict entrance to the residence of a health worker at the Texas Healtmore
A health worker in protective equipment prepares a sample taken from the body of someone who is suspected to hmore
A member of the Protect HazMat team carries protective clothing and supplies near the apartment of the health more
A quarantine notice, ordered by the Commissioner of Health, is affixed to the door of the apartment whereThomamore
A metal barrel containing contaminated belongings of a health worker at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospitalmore
A man collects and bags items behind the ambulance used to transport a patient with possible Ebola symptoms tomore
Medical workers (top L) in protective clothing assist a patient in a room on the sixth floor as Juan Manuel Pamore
A Health worker wearing protective equipment works in a ward for patients suspected of having Ebola virus, at more
Health workers put on protective equipment near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christophemore
A medical personnel looks at a screen while checking temperatures of passengers arriving at Aleksandar the Gramore
A health worker is reflected in a mirror as he prepares protective equipment near Rokupa Hospital, Freetown, Smore
A man walks by a mural reading "Ebola is real" in Monrovia, Liberia, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Javier Limon, husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out tmore
Workers put the finishing touches to an Ebola virus treatment centre in Monrovia, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jammore
