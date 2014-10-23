Battle for Kobani
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkimore
Turkish Kurds sit around a fire to warm themselves as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near thmore
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, seen from the Mursitmore
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on thmore
Turkish Kurds show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic Smore
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border,more
A boy plays soccer as smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the more
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani plays on a swing in a camp in the southeastern town of more
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on thmore
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkishmore
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting downtown, as seen from the Mumore
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic Statemore
Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Imore
Turkish Kurds warm themselves around an open fire as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinamore
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on more
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Tumore
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on more
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrianmore
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar cmore
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkishmore
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkismore
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on themore
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrianmore
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on themore
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on themore
A general view of the Syrian town of Kobani is seen through a spy-glass from near the Mursitpinar border crossmore
Kurdish fighters walk through a street in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossmore
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani sits in front of tents in a camp in the southeastern town of more
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Tumore
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkishmore
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on themore
Turkish army tanks pass abandoned cars of Kurdish Syrian refugees near 'no-man's land' at the Mursitpinar bordmore
A turkish soldier walks near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern more
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrianmore
