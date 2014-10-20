Bodies found in Indiana
Exterior view of an abandoned house where an unidentified body was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. Amore
Exterior view of the home of Darren Vann in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Exterior view of an abandoned house where the body of Teairra Batey was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 20more
Exterior view of a Motel 6 where the body of Afrika Hardy was found in Hammond, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUmore
Darren Deon Vann is seen in an undated picture released by the Hammond Police Department in Hammond, Indiana Omore
Hammond Police Chief John Doughty and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. hold a news conference about suspectemore
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. leans in to whisper to Hammond Police Lieutenant Richard Hoyda during a newmore
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Gary Police Chief Larry McKinley hold a news conference about suspected semore
