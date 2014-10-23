Shootings in Canada's capital
Armed RCMP officers head towards the Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawamore
Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTmore
The Conservative Party caucus room is shown shortly after shooting began on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontarimore
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle passes the Fairmont Chateau Laurier as it leaves a secure area downtowmore
Armed RCMP officers approach Centre Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 2more
Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottamore
A Ottawa police officer and service dog run up Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October more
Police officers patrol the scene near the Canada War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October more
A Ottawa police officer prepares a service dog following shooting incidents in downtown Ottawa October 22, 201more
A Ottawa police officer holds up a length of police tape for pedestrians leaving the downtown area following smore
Armed RCMP officers approach Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTEmore
Investigative personnel stand outside the street entrance to Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Omore
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer stands guard on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawamore
A bomb disposal robot rolls towards Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. more
Police approach a woman while clearing a downtown area following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014more
Construction workers on a West Block building look down on the activities at Centre Block on Parliament Hilll more
Police vehicles fill downtown streets following shootings in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
An Ottawa police officer attempts to clear people from an area on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtmore
A car thought to be the car of one of the suspects is pictured on Parliament Hill following a shooting incidenmore
RCMP officers close off streets near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014.more
Armed RCMP officers guard access to Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. more
An ambulance is pictured alongside the Canadian War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 2more
