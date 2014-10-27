版本:
Leaving Afghanistan

U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
CH-53E and Chinook helicopters with U.S. Marines take off from Camp Bastion in Helmand province, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

CH-53E and Chinook helicopters with U.S. Marines take off from Camp Bastion in Helmand province, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marine troops play a ball game before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marine troops play a ball game before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine soldier holds his gun and guitar before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine soldier holds his gun and guitar before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines prepare to depart at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines prepare to depart at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A British soldier gestures next to his compatriot after arriving at Kandahar Airbase, at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A British soldier gestures next to his compatriot after arriving at Kandahar Airbase, at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine prepares for departure at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine prepares for departure at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marines pilot stands at the flight line as the troops arrive at Kandahar Airbase at end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marines pilot stands at the flight line as the troops arrive at Kandahar Airbase at end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. military airplane carrying military gear waits to take off at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. military airplane carrying military gear waits to take off at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. marine reads a book on his bed at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. marine reads a book on his bed at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines prepare for departure upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines prepare for departure upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines wait for departure at the end of operations for them and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines wait for departure at the end of operations for them and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine listens to music before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine listens to music before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine prepares to depart upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine prepares to depart upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine soldier waits before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine soldier waits before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. Marine carries drinking water before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine carries drinking water before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. troops load gear on an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. troops load gear on an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines march with flags during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines march with flags during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. troops load gear onto an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. troops load gear onto an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
