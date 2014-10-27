Leaving Afghanistan
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines anmore
U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Hmore
CH-53E and Chinook helicopters with U.S. Marines take off from Camp Bastion in Helmand province, October 27, 2more
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops imore
U.S. Marine troops play a ball game before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand provincemore
A U.S. Marine soldier holds his gun and guitar before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmamore
U.S. Marines prepare to depart at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand Omore
A British soldier gestures next to his compatriot after arriving at Kandahar Airbase, at the end of operationsmore
A U.S. Marine prepares for departure at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmore
U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat tmore
A U.S. Marines pilot stands at the flight line as the troops arrive at Kandahar Airbase at end of operations fmore
A U.S. military airplane carrying military gear waits to take off at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October more
A U.S. marine reads a book on his bed at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhmore
U.S. Marines prepare for departure upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmandmore
U.S. Marines wait for departure at the end of operations for them and British combat troops in Helmand Octobermore
A U.S. Marine listens to music before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province Octomore
U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Hmore
A U.S. Marine prepares to depart upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmamore
A U.S. Marine soldier waits before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province Octobermore
A U.S. Marine carries drinking water before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand provincmore
U.S. troops load gear on an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand provincmore
U.S. Marines march with flags during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat tromore
U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat tmore
U.S. troops load gear onto an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand provimore
下一个
Battle for Kobani
The fiercest fighting in days shakes the Syrian border town of Kobani.
Shootings in Canada's capital
A gunman attacks Canada's parliament and a nearby war memorial, fatally shooting a soldier.
Bodies found in Indiana
An Indiana man suspected of being a serial killer leads police to bodies left in abandoned houses.
Hong Kong clashes continue
Hong Kong police pepper spray protesters blocking a major road and angry over the beating of a protester.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.