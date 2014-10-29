版本:
Peshmerga to reinforce Kobani

A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is escorted by Turkish Kurds on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kiziltepe near the southeastern city of Mardin October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is welcomed by Turkish Kurds after crossing into Turkey near the Habur border gate in the southeastern city of Silopi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish people wait to greet Peshmerga fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is escorted by Turkish Kurds on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kiziltepe near the southeastern city of Mardin October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A convoy of peshmerga vehicles makes its way to the Turkish-Syrian border, near the town of Kiziltepe, in the southeastern Mardin province October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People wave to Kurdish Peshmerga fighters on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, in Dohuk province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is escorted by Turkish Kurds on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kiziltepe near the southeastern city of Mardin October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People wave to Kurdish Peshmerga fighters on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, in Dohuk province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is welcomed by Turkish Kurds at Habur border gate, which separates Turkey from Iraq, near the town of Silopi in southeastern Turkey, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A convoy of Kurdish peshmerga fighters drive through Arbil after leaving a base in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A convoy of Kurdish peshmerga fighters drive through Arbil after leaving a base in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani ,October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A convoy of Kurdish peshmerga fighters drive through Arbil after leaving a base in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A convoy of Kurdish peshmerga fighters drive through Arbil after leaving a base in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani ,October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

An Iraqi peshmerga fighter reacts as he drives as part of a convoy of peshmerga vehicles on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kiziltepe near the southeastern city of Mardin October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish peshmerga fighters prepare before leaving their base on the outskirts of Arbil in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Kurdish peshmerga fighters prepare before leaving a base on the outskirts of Arbil in northern Iraq, on their way to the Syrian town of Kobani ,October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

