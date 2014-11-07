版本:
Checkpoint clash in Jerusalem

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. Palestinian protesters fought with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, the latest clashes in a fortnight of violence over access to Jerusalem's holiest site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. Palestinian protesters fought with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, the latest clashes in a fortnight of violence over access to Jerusalem's holiest site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian stone-thrower throws a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower throws a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind doors during clashes with Israeli border police at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind doors during clashes with Israeli border police at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian youths run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli border police during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli border police during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian holds a petrol bomb before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian holds a petrol bomb before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian stone-thrower throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian stone-thrower gestures during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower gestures during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian stone-throwers stand behind garbage set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian stone-throwers stand behind garbage set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian hurls a stone towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian hurls a stone towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover under a parasol during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian stone-throwers take cover under a parasol during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian lights a firework before launching it toward Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian lights a firework before launching it toward Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian holds a parasol as another uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli police, in front of the controversial Israeli barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian holds a parasol as another uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli police, in front of the controversial Israeli barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian tries to pick up a tire, which has been set ablaze, before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian tries to pick up a tire, which has been set ablaze, before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian stone-thrower holds a car seat cushion during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower holds a car seat cushion during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shuafat refugee camp November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
