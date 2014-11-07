Checkpoint clash in Jerusalem
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafmore
A Palestinian stone-thrower throws a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checmore
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover behind doors during clashes with Israeli border police at a checkpoint bmore
Palestinian youths run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint bmore
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli border police during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers amore
A Palestinian holds a petrol bomb before throwing it towards Israeli police during clashes on the outskirts ofmore
A Palestinian stone-thrower throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli border police during clashes at amore
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafmore
A Palestinian stone-thrower gestures during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Shumore
Palestinian stone-throwers stand behind garbage set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirtsmore
A Palestinian hurls a stone towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugmore
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover under a parasol during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jmore
A Palestinian lights a firework before launching it toward Israeli police on the outskirts of Jerusalem near Smore
A Palestinian holds a parasol as another uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli police, in front of more
A Palestinian tries to pick up a tire, which has been set ablaze, before throwing it towards Israeli police dumore
A Palestinian stone-thrower holds a car seat cushion during clashes with Israeli police on the outskirts of Jemore
When Berlin was two
Twenty-five years have passed since the reunification of Germany.
U.S. strikes in Syria
U.S.-led strikes hit the Khorasan group, Nusra Front and Islamic State targets.
Peshmerga to reinforce Kobani
Peshmerga fighters head to Kobani to try to help fellow Kurds break the siege.
Battling militants in Lebanon
The Lebanese battles Islamist militants in the northern city of Tripoli.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.