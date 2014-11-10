APEC family album
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Gmore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extends his hand to China's President Xi Jinping during their meeting on themore
Staff and volunteers gesture as they pose for selfies after the end of an APEC CEO Summit.
Performers dance with drums tied around their waists in front of the National Stadium, also known as the "Birdmore
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to watch a fireworks show.
Fireworks explode to form the letters APEC above the National Stadium in Beijing.
President Obama waves after speaking at the APEC CEO Summit.
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (3rd L) walks on a carpet as she attends a meeting with China's Presidenmore
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying walks past China's President Xi Jinping.
President Obama waits in front of Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang before being greeted by China's Presidenmore
Fireworks explode over a screen displaying the APEC logo on the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nemore
President Obama (and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk ahead of other leaders as they arrive for the APEC Summmore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan stanmore
A screen displays the APEC logo on the National Stadium, or the "Bird's Nest", during a lights and fireworks smore
Staff members adjust chairs after Russia's President Vladimir Putin spoke at the APEC CEO Summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they depart the APEC Summit family pmore
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye pose for photographs with China's President Xi Jinping and Xi's wife Penmore
President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon arrival at Beijing National Aquatics Center for thmore
Fireworks explode over lighted trees following the welcome banquet.
President Obama poses for photographs with China's President Xi Jinping and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan.
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with South Korea's President Park Geun-hye in front of Chinese and Smore
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks back as he and his wife Akie arrive at Beijing National Aquatics Centmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leadersmore
President Obama speaks at the APEC CEO Summit.
Laos' President Choummaly Sayasone (L), Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid (3rd L), his wife Rashida (2nd L), more
A paramilitary policeman stands guard near Air Force One as President Obama arrives in Beijing.
精选图集
