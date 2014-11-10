版本:
图片 | 2014年 11月 11日 星期二 06:25 BJT

APEC family album

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of APEC.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extends his hand to China's President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of APEC.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Staff and volunteers gesture as they pose for selfies after the end of an APEC CEO Summit.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Performers dance with drums tied around their waists in front of the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", during a lights and fireworks show to celebrate the APEC Leaders' Meeting.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to watch a fireworks show.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Fireworks explode to form the letters APEC above the National Stadium in Beijing.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
President Obama waves after speaking at the APEC CEO Summit.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (3rd L) walks on a carpet as she attends a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying walks past China's President Xi Jinping.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
President Obama waits in front of Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang before being greeted by China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured).

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Fireworks explode over a screen displaying the APEC logo on the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
President Obama (and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk ahead of other leaders as they arrive for the APEC Summit family photo.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan stands beside.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
A screen displays the APEC logo on the National Stadium, or the "Bird's Nest", during a lights and fireworks show.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Staff members adjust chairs after Russia's President Vladimir Putin spoke at the APEC CEO Summit.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they depart the APEC Summit family photo.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye pose for photographs with China's President Xi Jinping and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan during the APEC Welcome Banquet.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon arrival at Beijing National Aquatics Center for the APEC Welcome Banquet.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Fireworks explode over lighted trees following the welcome banquet.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
President Obama poses for photographs with China's President Xi Jinping and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with South Korea's President Park Geun-hye in front of Chinese and South Korean national flags.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks back as he and his wife Akie arrive at Beijing National Aquatics Center.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders during the APEC Summit family photo.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
President Obama speaks at the APEC CEO Summit.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Laos' President Choummaly Sayasone (L), Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid (3rd L), his wife Rashida (2nd L), Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj (2nd R), his wife Bolormaa Khajidsuren (R), China's President Xi Jinping (C) and his wife Peng Liyuan (3rd R) pose for pictures during the APEC Welcome Banquet.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
A paramilitary policeman stands guard near Air Force One as President Obama arrives in Beijing.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
