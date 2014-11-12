版本:
Tradition defies law

A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls walk towards their homes prior to the beginning of their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya, October 16, 2014. The traditional practice of circumcision within the Pokot tribe is a rite of passage that marks the transition to womanhood and is a requirement for all girls before they marry. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls walk towards their homes prior to the beginning of their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya, October 16, 2014. The traditional practice of circumcision within the Pokot tribe is a rite of passage that marks the transition to womanhood and is a requirement for all girls before they marry. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls stand outside one of the girl's homes prior to the beginning of their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. More than a quarter of girls and women in Kenya have undergone genital cutting, according to United Nations data. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls stand outside one of the girl's homes prior to the beginning of their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. More than a quarter of girls and women in Kenya have undergone genital cutting, according to United Nations data. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls wait together in a home before their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. Despite a government ban on the life-threatening practice since 2011, the long-standing tradition remains a rite of passage, particularly among poor families in rural areas. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls wait together in a home before their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. Despite a government ban on the life-threatening practice since 2011, the long-standing tradition remains a rite of passage, particularly among poor families in rural areas. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot woman falls into a trance after drinking a local brew and dancing during a female circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot woman falls into a trance after drinking a local brew and dancing during a female circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Members of the Pokot tribe gather round a fire before a female circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Members of the Pokot tribe gather round a fire before a female circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Members of the Pokot tribe gather round a fire before a female circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Members of the Pokot tribe gather round a fire before a female circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls sit inside a hut during their circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls sit inside a hut during their circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot women and children rest by a fire during the early hours of the morning as they wait for the beginning of a circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya, October 16, 2014.REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot women and children rest by a fire during the early hours of the morning as they wait for the beginning of a circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya, October 16, 2014.REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot women place stones where girls will be seated to undergo their circumcision rite, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot women place stones where girls will be seated to undergo their circumcision rite, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls are encouraged to leave their hut and make their way to a place where they will take off their clothes and wash during their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls are encouraged to leave their hut and make their way to a place where they will take off their clothes and wash during their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls are encouraged to leave their hut and make their way to a place where they will take off their clothes and wash during their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls are encouraged to leave their hut and make their way to a place where they will take off their clothes and wash during their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls run from their hut and make their way to a place where they will take off their clothes and wash during their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls run from their hut and make their way to a place where they will take off their clothes and wash during their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls, draped in animal skins, sit on rocks during their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls, draped in animal skins, sit on rocks during their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot girl cries after being circumcised in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot girl cries after being circumcised in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot woman performs a circumcision on a girl in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot woman performs a circumcision on a girl in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot woman holds a razor blade after performing a circumcision on four girls in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot woman holds a razor blade after performing a circumcision on four girls in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot girl is smeared with white paint after being circumcised in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot girl is smeared with white paint after being circumcised in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot girl is smeared with a white paint after being circumcised in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot girl is smeared with a white paint after being circumcised in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls covered with animal skins squat on rocks after being stripped naked and washed during their circumcision rite in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls covered with animal skins squat on rocks after being stripped naked and washed during their circumcision rite in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot girl bleeds onto a rock after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot girl bleeds onto a rock after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she can rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she can rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls, covered in animal skins, walk to a place where they will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls, covered in animal skins, walk to a place where they will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pokot girls, covered in animal skins, walk to a place where they will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Pokot girls, covered in animal skins, walk to a place where they will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
