Tradition defies law
A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribamore
Pokot girls walk towards their homes prior to the beginning of their circumcision ceremony in a village about more
Pokot girls stand outside one of the girl's homes prior to the beginning of their circumcision ceremony in a vmore
Pokot girls wait together in a home before their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from tmore
A Pokot woman falls into a trance after drinking a local brew and dancing during a female circumcision ceremonmore
Members of the Pokot tribe gather round a fire before a female circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres frommore
Members of the Pokot tribe gather round a fire before a female circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres frommore
Pokot girls sit inside a hut during their circumcision ceremony, about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat more
Pokot women and children rest by a fire during the early hours of the morning as they wait for the beginning omore
Pokot women place stones where girls will be seated to undergo their circumcision rite, about 80 kilometres frmore
Pokot girls are encouraged to leave their hut and make their way to a place where they will take off their clomore
Pokot girls are encouraged to leave their hut and make their way to a place where they will take off their clomore
Pokot girls run from their hut and make their way to a place where they will take off their clothes and wash dmore
Pokot girls, draped in animal skins, sit on rocks during their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilmore
A Pokot girl cries after being circumcised in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringmore
A Pokot woman performs a circumcision on a girl in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Bmore
A Pokot woman holds a razor blade after performing a circumcision on four girls in a village about 80 kilometrmore
A Pokot girl is smeared with white paint after being circumcised in a village about 80 kilometres from the towmore
A Pokot girl is smeared with a white paint after being circumcised in a village about 80 kilometres from the tmore
Pokot girls covered with animal skins squat on rocks after being stripped naked and washed during their circummore
A Pokot girl bleeds onto a rock after being circumcised in a tribal ritual in a village about 80 kilometres frmore
A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she can rest after being circumcised in a tribalmore
Pokot girls, covered in animal skins, walk to a place where they will rest after being circumcised in a tribalmore
Pokot girls, covered in animal skins, walk to a place where they will rest after being circumcised in a tribalmore
A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribamore
A Pokot girl, covered in animal skins, walks to a place where she will rest after being circumcised in a tribamore
