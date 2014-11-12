Tradition defies law

Pokot girls walk towards their homes prior to the beginning of their circumcision ceremony in a village about more

Pokot girls walk towards their homes prior to the beginning of their circumcision ceremony in a village about 80 kilometres from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya, October 16, 2014. The traditional practice of circumcision within the Pokot tribe is a rite of passage that marks the transition to womanhood and is a requirement for all girls before they marry. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

