India's sterilization camps
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a victim who died after she underwent surgery at a government mass sterilizatiomore
Women, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bmore
Relatives of a woman (not pictured), who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, are seen smore
Indra Bai, the mother of a victim who died after she underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization campmore
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, lies on a stretcher as she is taken tomore
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization camp, feeds her child while sitting on a hosmore
An Indian policeman enters inside the complex of a pharmacy factory that was sealed by the Indian government omore
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a more
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", is transferred to a private hospitalmore
A woman (R), who underwent a botched surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", feeds her baby as she more
Doctors tend to a woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", at Chhattisgarh Instmore
Women who underwent botched surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp" receive treatment at a districmore
Policemen stand as the area is fumigated outside Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital whmore
A girl looks out from inside a ward where several women, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilizatmore
A view of the hospital where over 80 women underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", in Panmore
A stray dog stands inside a hospital where over 80 women underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization more
R.K.Gupta (L), a doctor who performed sterilization surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp", sits more
Unidentified women wail beside the body of a woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization cmore
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", sits in a hospital bed for treatmentmore
Ram (C), husband of Satvi, who died after she underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walmore
Narain, 8, holds a photo of his 30-year-old mother Phoolbai, who died after she underwent surgery at a governmmore
The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "cmore
A hospital staff member takes blood sample from a woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilizatmore
Women, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", lie in hospital beds for treatment at more
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", lies in a stretcher before she is shmore
