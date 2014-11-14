India's sterilization camps

R.K.Gupta (L), a doctor who performed sterilization surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp", sits at a police station as police and the media look on in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. Gupta, whose sterilization of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. Gupta, who says he has conducted more than 50,000 such operations, denied that his equipment was rusty or dirty and said it was the government's duty to control the number of people that turned up at his family-planning "camp". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

