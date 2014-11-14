版本:
Clashes in West Bank

Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
A Palestinian protester throws stones towards Israeli army bulldozer during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Palestinian protester throws stones towards Israeli army bulldozer during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian protesters following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
A Palestinian protester kicks a tyre during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Palestinian protester kicks a tyre during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
Foreign activists hold a Palestinian flag next to Israeli soldiers and border policemen during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Foreign activists hold a Palestinian flag next to Israeli soldiers and border policemen during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.
A Palestinian protester releases fire crackers during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Palestinian protester releases fire crackers during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
A Palestinian protester throws stones at Israeli troops during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Palestinian protester throws stones at Israeli troops during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters use a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters use a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem.
Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Palestinian protesters run a way from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters block the way of a Jewish settler in his car during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Foreign activists and Palestinian protesters block the way of a Jewish settler in his car during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.
An Israeli soldier watches as foreign activists and Palestinian protesters avoid a tear gas fired by the Israeli army during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
An Israeli soldier watches as foreign activists and Palestinian protesters avoid a tear gas fired by the Israeli army during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the West Bank village of Hizma, south-east of Ramallah.
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus.
An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister toward Palestinian protesters during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister toward Palestinian protesters during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
A protester uses a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A protester uses a metal ramp to cross over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Israeli Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem.
A Palestinian protester pours flammable liquid on an Israeli flag during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Palestinian protester pours flammable liquid on an Israeli flag during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron.
