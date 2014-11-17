Battle for Kobani
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014.
A U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, November 15, 2014.
Unidentified armed men walk through a destroyed area in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.
A Kurdish man mourns next to grave markers during a funeral for Kurdish fighters, in a cemetery in the southeamore
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani look at the sky as a fighter aircraft flies overhead, Novembermore
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani, November 17, 2014.
Turkish soldiers watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter amore
Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Surumore
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of the her makeshift tent, November 17, more
Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani, Nomore
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in front of his makeshift tent, November 14, 2014.
Kurdish refugees hold a picture of Merwan Imam, a YPG fighter whose body was not recovered in the battle for Kmore
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike, November 8, 2014.
Smoke rises from an eastern Kobani neighborhood damaged by fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdismore
One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, holds onto her sister'smore
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects tomore
Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fightimore
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 2, 2014.
Kurdish civilians march by the Turkish-Syrian border village of Caycara to protest against Islamic State, durimore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobmore
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, November 1, 2014.
Kurdish mourners hold up a poster of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, during a funeramore
Syrian rebel fighters run past a heavy machinegun mounted on a truck during fighting against Islamic State milmore
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of more
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from themore
A machine gun fires in central Kobani, November 1, 2014.
Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.
下一个
G20 summit
Inside the G20 summit in Australia.
Photos of the week
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Our top photos from the past week.
India's sterilization camps
Several women have died after undergoing sterilization surgery in a grimy, abandoned private hospital.
Clashes in West Bank
Recent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians have raised fears of a new uprising.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.