2014年 11月 18日 星期二

Battle for Kobani

An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
A U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, November 15, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Unidentified armed men walk through a destroyed area in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 10日 星期一
A Kurdish man mourns next to grave markers during a funeral for Kurdish fighters, in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014.

A Kurdish man mourns next to grave markers during a funeral for Kurdish fighters, in a cemetery in the southeamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani look at the sky as a fighter aircraft flies overhead, November 13, 2014.

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani look at the sky as a fighter aircraft flies overhead, November 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
Turkish soldiers watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town, November 9, 2014

Turkish soldiers watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town, November 9, 2014

Reuters / 2014年 11月 10日 星期一
Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, November 13, 2014.

Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, November 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of the her makeshift tent, November 17, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of the her makeshift tent, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.

Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 10日 星期一
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in front of his makeshift tent, November 14, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in front of his makeshift tent, November 14, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Kurdish refugees hold a picture of Merwan Imam, a YPG fighter whose body was not recovered in the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, outside a hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female fighters who were killed in the same battle, November 7, 2014.

Kurdish refugees hold a picture of Merwan Imam, a YPG fighter whose body was not recovered in the battle for Kmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike, November 8, 2014.

Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike, November 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Smoke rises from an eastern Kobani neighborhood damaged by fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish forces, November 14, 2014.

Smoke rises from an eastern Kobani neighborhood damaged by fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish forces, November 14, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, holds onto her sister's coffin during a funeral procession for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, November 7, 2014.

One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, holds onto her sister'smore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects tomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 7日 星期五
Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014 A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck.

Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fightimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 2, 2014.

An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 2, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 3日 星期一
Kurdish civilians march by the Turkish-Syrian border village of Caycara to protest against Islamic State, during a rally in solidarity with the people of Kobani, November 1, 2014.

Kurdish civilians march by the Turkish-Syrian border village of Caycara to protest against Islamic State, durimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 1日 星期六
Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani, October 31, 2014.

Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani, October 31, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 1日 星期六
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, November 1, 2014.

An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, November 1, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 2日 星期日
Kurdish mourners hold up a poster of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, during a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.

Kurdish mourners hold up a poster of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, during a funeramore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 7日 星期五
Syrian rebel fighters run past a heavy machinegun mounted on a truck during fighting against Islamic State militants at a location west of Kobani, November 4, 2014.

Syrian rebel fighters run past a heavy machinegun mounted on a truck during fighting against Islamic State militants at a location west of Kobani, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, October 28, 2014.

Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014.

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A machine gun fires in central Kobani, November 1, 2014.

A machine gun fires in central Kobani, November 1, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 1日 星期六
Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.

Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 26日 星期日
