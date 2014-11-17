版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 18日 星期二 02:15 BJT

Clashes in West Bank

Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Amore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
1 / 12
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
2 / 12
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial bamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
3 / 12
Palestinian protesters climb a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters climb a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
Palestinian protesters climb a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
4 / 12
A Palestinian protester releases fireworks during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester releases fireworks during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Abu Dismore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
A Palestinian protester releases fireworks during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
5 / 12
Palestinian protesters sit atop a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters sit atop a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
Palestinian protesters sit atop a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
6 / 12
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
7 / 12
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial bamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
8 / 12
Palestinian protesters climb a section of the Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters climb a section of the Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank townmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
Palestinian protesters climb a section of the Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
9 / 12
A Palestinian protester places a tyre on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester places a tyre on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's contrmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
A Palestinian protester places a tyre on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
10 / 12
A Palestinian protester smokes a cigarette during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester smokes a cigarette during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
A Palestinian protester smokes a cigarette during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
11 / 12
A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 14, 2014.

A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel dmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 14, 2014.
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Battle for Kobani

Battle for Kobani

下一个

Battle for Kobani

Battle for Kobani

The fighting continues in the Syrian border town.

2014年 11月 18日
G20 summit

G20 summit

Inside the G20 summit in Australia.

2014年 11月 17日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 11月 15日
India's sterilization camps

India's sterilization camps

Several women have died after undergoing sterilization surgery in a grimy, abandoned private hospital.

2014年 11月 15日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐