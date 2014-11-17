Clashes in West Bank
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Amore
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West more
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial bamore
Palestinian protesters climb a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of more
A Palestinian protester releases fireworks during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Abu Dismore
Palestinian protesters sit atop a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town more
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near more
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial bamore
Palestinian protesters climb a section of the Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank townmore
A Palestinian protester places a tyre on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's contrmore
A Palestinian protester smokes a cigarette during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrmore
A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel dmore
下一个
Battle for Kobani
The fighting continues in the Syrian border town.
G20 summit
Inside the G20 summit in Australia.
Photos of the week
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Our top photos from the past week.
India's sterilization camps
Several women have died after undergoing sterilization surgery in a grimy, abandoned private hospital.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.