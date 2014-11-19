Jerusalem synagogue attack
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synmore
An Israeli police officer gestures as he holds a weapon near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Israeli police stand near bodies of suspected attackers outside a Jerusalem synagogue.
An Ultra-orthodox Jew leans on a religious Jewish text inside a Jerusalem synagogue after an attack.
Ultra-orthodox Jewish women stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Israeli emergency personnel carry the body of a victim from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
An ultra-orthodox Jew looks at a bullet hole in a drape covering the ark after an attack inside a Jerusalem symore
A relative of Ghassan and Udai Abu Jamal, cousins who killed four worshipers in a Jerusalem synagogue, holds tmore
Onlookers stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
A member of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team holds bloody clothes and a prayer shawl at the scene of amore
Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestiniamore
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand near bodies of victims on the scene of an attack at more
An ultra-orthodox Jew looks out a window near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Israeli police officers scan the area near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Israeli police officers hold weapons near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
An ultra-Orthodox Jew prays near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Israeli emergency personnel carry a covered body from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestiniamore
Israeli security personnel run next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusamore
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand at the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
