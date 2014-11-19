Hong Kong barricades come down
A protester falls on the ground as they are chased by riot police outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kongmore
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early Novemore
A policeman sprays a pro-democracy protester with pepper spray as he and others try to break into the Legislatmore
A pro-democracy protester throws a brick onto a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early Novmore
A pro-democracy protester is examined by rescue volunteers after being pepper sprayed by the police as he and more
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters after they tried to break into thmore
Protesters hold to each other as they clash with riot police after they tried to break into the Legislative Comore
Police shout to protesters as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2more
Protesters clash with riot police after they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early Novemore
Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear upmore
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Komore
Joshua Wong (R), a student leader from Scholarism, speaks to reporters as he and other protesters wait for themore
Pro-democracy protesters cut through a cable tie while dismantling a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordanmore
Pro-democracy protesters are pepper sprayed by the police as they try to break into the Legislative Council inmore
Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear upmore
A masked pro-democracy protester climbs on a barricade after the arrival of bailiffs under a court injunction more
Hutchison House is lit up with Christmas light decorations behind a road block set up by pro-democracy protestmore
A pro-democracy protester dismantles a barricade, in accordance with a court injunction to clear part of the pmore
Pro-democracy protesters stand next a barricade, before it was dismantled in accordance with a court injunctiomore
Masked pro-democracy protesters move a barricade further away from an office tower in accordance to a court inmore
Jerusalem synagogue attack
Two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun attack a Jerusalem synagogue.
Brotherhood behind bars
Leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism in Cairo.
Funeral for Jerusalem rabbis
Three rabbis killed in the Jerusalem synagogue attack are laid to rest.
Clashes in West Bank
Recent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians have raised fears of a new uprising.
