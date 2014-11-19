版本:
Hong Kong barricades come down

A protester falls on the ground as they are chased by riot police outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. A small group of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters broke into the city's legislature via a side door, and police stopped others storming the building as tensions jumped following a period of calm. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester falls on the ground as they are chased by riot police outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. A small group of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters broke into the city's legislature via a side door, and police stopped others storming the building as tensions jumped following a period of calm. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A policeman sprays a pro-democracy protester with pepper spray as he and others try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on part of the "Occupy Central" protest site. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A policeman sprays a pro-democracy protester with pepper spray as he and others try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on part of the "Occupy Central" protest site. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester throws a brick onto a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on part of the "Occupy Central" protest site. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester throws a brick onto a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on part of the "Occupy Central" protest site. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester is examined by rescue volunteers after being pepper sprayed by the police as he and others tried to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on part of the "Occupy Central" protest site. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester is examined by rescue volunteers after being pepper sprayed by the police as he and others tried to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on part of the "Occupy Central" protest site. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters after they tried to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters after they tried to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters hold to each other as they clash with riot police after they tried to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters hold to each other as they clash with riot police after they tried to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police shout to protesters as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police shout to protesters as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters clash with riot police after they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters clash with riot police after they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Joshua Wong (R), a student leader from Scholarism, speaks to reporters as he and other protesters wait for the arrival of bailiffs under court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Joshua Wong (R), a student leader from Scholarism, speaks to reporters as he and other protesters wait for the arrival of bailiffs under court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters cut through a cable tie while dismantling a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters cut through a cable tie while dismantling a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters are pepper sprayed by the police as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on part of the "Occupy Central" protest site. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters are pepper sprayed by the police as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up by bailiffs on part of the "Occupy Central" protest site. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A masked pro-democracy protester climbs on a barricade after the arrival of bailiffs under a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A masked pro-democracy protester climbs on a barricade after the arrival of bailiffs under a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hutchison House is lit up with Christmas light decorations behind a road block set up by pro-democracy protesters, at an area occupied by them in central Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hutchison House is lit up with Christmas light decorations behind a road block set up by pro-democracy protesters, at an area occupied by them in central Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester dismantles a barricade, in accordance with a court injunction to clear part of the protest site, after the arrival of bailiffs outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester dismantles a barricade, in accordance with a court injunction to clear part of the protest site, after the arrival of bailiffs outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters stand next a barricade, before it was dismantled in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters stand next a barricade, before it was dismantled in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Masked pro-democracy protesters move a barricade further away from an office tower in accordance to a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, after the arrival of bailiffs outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Masked pro-democracy protesters move a barricade further away from an office tower in accordance to a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, after the arrival of bailiffs outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
