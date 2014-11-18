Funeral for Jerusalem rabbis
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews carry the body of Rabbi Mosheh Twersky onto a vehicle during his funeral in Jerusamore
An Israeli sits next to the body of Aryeh Kopinsky during his funeral in Jerusalem.
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women and girls attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham more
An Israeli mourns during the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalemmore
The bodies of Aryeh Kopinsky (C), Calman Levine (L) and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg lie in vehicles during their fmore
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg inmore
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg inmore
Israelis mourn during the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women and girls mourn during the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avmore
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn during the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldbmore
Jews carry the body of Rabbi Mosheh Twersky off a vehicle during his funeral in Jerusalem.
Israelis attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg nemore
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg inmore
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews stand around a vehicle carrying the body of Calman Levine during his funeral in Jemore
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg inmore
