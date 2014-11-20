Police storm Indian cult compound
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by more
A supporter hold a photograph of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" as he takes part in a protesmore
Police detain supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" during a protest outside the ashrmore
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", throw pieces of bricks and stones towards polimore
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", sit as they take part in a protest march in Nemore
Police detain a supporter of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", during a protest outside the asmore
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" stand on a barricade past policemen during a prmore
A supporter of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" prays while standing as he takes part in a promore
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj leave the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Harmore
Policemen collect belongings left behind by the supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj after they left the ashmore
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in the northemore
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is seen inside a police lock-up after his arrest, at Panchkulmore
