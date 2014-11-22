Photos of the week
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police durmore
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her smore
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of more
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synmore
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters contmore
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masoomore
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago, November 18, 2014. The occupants of thmore
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Amore
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China, more
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they partmore
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, November more
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by more
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capitmore
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bamore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
A protester falls on the ground as they are chased by riot police outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kongmore
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsamore
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking tmore
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Bmore
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 stmore
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center in a Landsat 8 satellite image taken in Jumore
Soldiers and civilians stand next to a car that exploded, leaving one person dead, along Maka Al Mukarama stremore
Laborers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chomore
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamemore
Children watch as a health worker sprays disinfectants outside a mosque where the body of a Guinean imam, suspmore
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Smore
Children make a line during a wrestling training session on the outskirts of Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERmore
A Kurdish refugee girl, who is from the Syrian town of Kobani, cooks outside her tent at a refugee camp in themore
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Novembermore
The image of United States President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a US one dollar bill more
Police arrest a protester, who was demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead amore
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills during Fridmore
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near themore
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching more
Local workers transport a piece of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 wreckage at the site of the plane crash nmore
Laborers rest as a boy playfully shovels coal at a yard in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, November 20, more
Japanese lawmakers including Toshihiro Nikai (3rd L), former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, and Daishirmore
A girl walks past riot policemen guarding one of the access roads to Benito Juarez International airport aftermore
