Syria in the dark
A man lights a candle by his shop at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassmore
Men walk along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. Residents in Eastern amore
Children use a bicycle to recharge a battery in order to use it to power a light source in Douma, eastern Ghoumore
Residents manage an electric box for electricity distributed by generators in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascusmore
A timber vendor sells firewood used for cooking and heating in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2more
A boy walks along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabmore
Workers fix electricity cables damaged from what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore
A student wears a headlight, due to electricity shortage, as he takes his year-end examinations at a school inmore
A Civil Defense officer extinguishes a fire at a power station caused by what activists said were explosive bamore
A child vendor sells fuel in Haas village, Idlib January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan
A vendor sells cooked corn on the cob at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bmore
A family with no electricity tries to find relief from the heat of summer by dipping themselves in a pool of wmore
Smoke rises after what activists said were explosions at gas pipelines, cutting electricity supplies around thmore
Men cut firewood in Duma neighborhood, in Damascus September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man turns a wheel to generate electricity for a machine in a shop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus Novemmore
