版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 06:17 BJT

Mourning Miss Honduras

Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of passion just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her smore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of passion just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
1 / 22
Friends and family members carry the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Friends and family members carry the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Friends and family members carry the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
2 / 22
Teresa Munoz is looked after by relatives after she fainted during the wake for her daughters Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado outside their home in Santa Barbara November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Teresa Munoz is looked after by relatives after she fainted during the wake for her daughters Maria Jose and Smore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Teresa Munoz is looked after by relatives after she fainted during the wake for her daughters Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado outside their home in Santa Barbara November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
3 / 22
Friends and family members follow the hearse holding the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Friends and family members follow the hearse holding the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia imore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Friends and family members follow the hearse holding the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
4 / 22
Friends and family members stand around the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Friends and family members stand around the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, Nomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Friends and family members stand around the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
5 / 22
Corina Alvarado touches the coffins of her sisters Maria Jose and Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Corina Alvarado touches the coffins of her sisters Maria Jose and Sofia during a wake outside their home in Samore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Corina Alvarado touches the coffins of her sisters Maria Jose and Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
6 / 22
A friend lies over the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A friend lies over the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outsidemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A friend lies over the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
7 / 22
Teresa Munoz (R) and her daughter Corina Alvarado hug during a wake for their daughters and sisters Maria Jose and Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Teresa Munoz (R) and her daughter Corina Alvarado hug during a wake for their daughters and sisters Maria Josemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Teresa Munoz (R) and her daughter Corina Alvarado hug during a wake for their daughters and sisters Maria Jose and Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
8 / 22
People gather near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

People gather near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia during a wake outside their home inmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
People gather near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
9 / 22
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
10 / 22
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
11 / 22
Trophies and tiaras earned by Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia are seen at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Trophies and tiaras earned by Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia are seen at thmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Trophies and tiaras earned by Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia are seen at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
12 / 22
Military policemen and neighbours take cover from the rain at a store next to the house of slain Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia, in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Military policemen and neighbours take cover from the rain at a store next to the house of slain Miss Hondurasmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Military policemen and neighbours take cover from the rain at a store next to the house of slain Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia, in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
13 / 22
Relatives of Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia comfort each other after the two girls were found dead, at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Relatives of Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia comfort each other after more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Relatives of Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia comfort each other after the two girls were found dead, at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
14 / 22
Journalists film a pick-up truck containing two body bags and equipment used by forensic technicians near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Journalists film a pick-up truck containing two body bags and equipment used by forensic technicians near a crmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Journalists film a pick-up truck containing two body bags and equipment used by forensic technicians near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
15 / 22
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Police officers stand guard near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
16 / 22
A relative of Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado leaves a crime scene in Arada November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A relative of Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado leaves a crime scene in Arada November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Camore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
A relative of Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado leaves a crime scene in Arada November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
17 / 22
Onlookers stand behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene where Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado's dead bodies were found in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Onlookers stand behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene where Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado's dead bodimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Onlookers stand behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene where Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado's dead bodies were found in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
18 / 22
Forensic technicians work at a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Forensic technicians work at a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Forensic technicians work at a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
19 / 22
Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
20 / 22
Forensic technicians carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Forensic technicians carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Forensic technicians carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
21 / 22
Maria Jose Alvarado (holding flowers) poses during a beauty contest in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Maria Jose Alvarado (holding flowers) poses during a beauty contest in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, April 26, 201more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Maria Jose Alvarado (holding flowers) poses during a beauty contest in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Police storm Indian cult compound

Police storm Indian cult compound

下一个

Police storm Indian cult compound

Police storm Indian cult compound

Followers of a self-styled "godman" prevent police from arresting the controversial guru, wanted on murder charges.

2014年 11月 21日
Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

The North Korean leader visiting foodstuff factories.

2014年 11月 20日
Hong Kong barricades come down

Hong Kong barricades come down

Hong Kong clears part of an Occupy protest camp, sparking more clashes.

2014年 11月 19日
Jerusalem synagogue attack

Jerusalem synagogue attack

Two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun attack a Jerusalem synagogue.

2014年 11月 19日

精选图集

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐