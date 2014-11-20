Mourning Miss Honduras
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her smore
Friends and family members carry the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November more
Teresa Munoz is looked after by relatives after she fainted during the wake for her daughters Maria Jose and Smore
Friends and family members follow the hearse holding the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia imore
Friends and family members stand around the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, Nomore
Corina Alvarado touches the coffins of her sisters Maria Jose and Sofia during a wake outside their home in Samore
A friend lies over the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outsidemore
Teresa Munoz (R) and her daughter Corina Alvarado hug during a wake for their daughters and sisters Maria Josemore
People gather near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia during a wake outside their home inmore
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbamore
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbamore
Trophies and tiaras earned by Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia are seen at thmore
Military policemen and neighbours take cover from the rain at a store next to the house of slain Miss Hondurasmore
Relatives of Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia comfort each other after more
Journalists film a pick-up truck containing two body bags and equipment used by forensic technicians near a crmore
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A relative of Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado leaves a crime scene in Arada November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Camore
Onlookers stand behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene where Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado's dead bodimore
Forensic technicians work at a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Maria Jose Alvarado (holding flowers) poses during a beauty contest in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, April 26, 201more
