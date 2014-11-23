版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 23日 星期日 23:46 BJT

Mission to Tabit

A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been trying to gain access to visit Tabit since earlier this month to investigate media reports of an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in Tabit. Mohamed and his team began initial investigations into the allegations on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been trying to gain access to visit Tabit since earlier this month to investigate media reports of an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in Tabit. Mohamed and his team began initial investigations into the allegations on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
1 / 15
Women wait to get water at Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Women wait to get water at Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Women wait to get water at Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
2 / 15
Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team after they arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team after they arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
3 / 15
Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed (R) and his team talk to women during an investigation into allegations of mass rape in the village of Tabit, in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed (R) and his team talk to women during an investigamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed (R) and his team talk to women during an investigation into allegations of mass rape in the village of Tabit, in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
4 / 15
A boy looks on as a military convoy of government forces arrives in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A boy looks on as a military convoy of government forces arrives in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A boy looks on as a military convoy of government forces arrives in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
5 / 15
Women sit on the sand as a military convoy of government forces passes behind them on their way to Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Women sit on the sand as a military convoy of government forces passes behind them on their way to Tabit villamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Women sit on the sand as a military convoy of government forces passes behind them on their way to Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
6 / 15
Military personnel wash at a water station after arriving in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Military personnel wash at a water station after arriving in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014.more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Military personnel wash at a water station after arriving in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
7 / 15
Military personnel sit on a truck during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Military personnel sit on a truck during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Military personnel sit on a truck during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
8 / 15
Women sit near a vehicle of the special police forces after it arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Women sit near a vehicle of the special police forces after it arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, Novemmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Women sit near a vehicle of the special police forces after it arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
9 / 15
A man stands on the vehicle at the head of a military convoy of government forces heading toward Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The words on the vehicle read, "Leader of the convoy". REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A man stands on the vehicle at the head of a military convoy of government forces heading toward Tabit villagemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A man stands on the vehicle at the head of a military convoy of government forces heading toward Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The words on the vehicle read, "Leader of the convoy". REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
10 / 15
Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team after they arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Women welcome a military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team after they arrived in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
11 / 15
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The smoke in the air is being emitted by one of the vehicles in the convoy. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The smoke in the air is being emitted by one of the vehicles in the convoy. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
12 / 15
Military personnel stand guard during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Military personnel stand guard during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Military personnel stand guard during a patrol in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
13 / 15
Military personnel walk past women in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Military personnel walk past women in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
Military personnel walk past women in Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
14 / 15
A military convoy of government forces passes a woman on a donkey, on their way to Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A military convoy of government forces passes a woman on a donkey, on their way to Tabit village in North Darfmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A military convoy of government forces passes a woman on a donkey, on their way to Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

下一个

Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

The town waits while a grand jury decides whether to indict a white police officer for shooting Michael Brown.

2014年 11月 23日
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

The plight of children in a land torn by war.

2014年 11月 22日
Transgender fashion show

Transgender fashion show

Backstage at Turkey's first ever transgender fashion show.

2014年 11月 22日
Holes in the earth

Holes in the earth

Cavernous craters and sinkholes from around the world.

2014年 11月 22日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐