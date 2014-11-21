版本:
Children of Syria

A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Internally displaced children, who along with their family fled the violence in Aleppo's Handarat area, eat inside a tent in the northern countryside of Aleppo, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / 2014年 10月 8日 星期三
An injured girl receives treatment at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Meraba, eastern countryside of Daraa, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Children gesture while posing for a picture at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2014年 10月 3日 星期五
An injured girl is pictured in a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Reuters / 2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A girl stands in a damaged street in Ain Tarma, in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2014年 8月 22日 星期五
Syrian Kurdish refugee children wait inside a temporary medical facility after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2014年 10月 1日 星期三
An injured child lies in a field hospital after what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Reuters / 2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A man carries an injured girl, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A Syrian refugee child eats inside his family's tent at an informal settlement in Deir al-Ahmar, Bekaa valley, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alia Haju

Reuters / 2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Children walk in front of barrels and sandbags stacked up in a makeshift cover for protection against sniper fire in the East Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A mother inspects her child's injuries after what activists claimed was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in Douma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2014年 9月 4日 星期四
Children, who are internally displaced due to the fighting between rebels and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, play inside Al-Tah camp in the southern Idlib countryside, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2014年 7月 5日 星期六
An injured child reacts at a field hospital after what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Reuters / 2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

Reuters / 2014年 5月 10日 星期六
Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2014年 2月 22日 星期六
Syrian refugee children play as their families shop at a new hypermarket at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2014年 2月 7日 星期五
Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2014年 1月 8日 星期三
Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 1月 6日 星期一
An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 4月 2日 星期三
Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2013年 10月 26日 星期六
Children go to school on a damaged street in Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2013年 10月 13日 星期日
A Syrian refugee boy stands near people using containers to collect water at the Arbat refugee camp in the northern Iraqi of province Sulaimaniya, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad

Reuters / 2013年 8月 29日 星期四
A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Ariha in Idlib Province, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Reuters / 2013年 9月 10日 星期二
A man carries a boy wounded in what the Free Syrian Army said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma district area near Damascus, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2013年 7月 17日 星期三
A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Reuters / 2012年 10月 18日 星期四
Children walk along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2013年 4月 5日 星期五
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / 2013年 1月 2日 星期三
Children walk among rubble in a damaged street as they tear posters in Raqqa province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / 2013年 6月 5日 星期三
Children look out from their windows in Aleppo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/ Giath Taha

Reuters / 2013年 3月 1日 星期五
Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / 2013年 1月 2日 星期三
A girl looks on as she sits with other Syrian refugees fleeing violence on a Jordanian army vehicle, after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ramtha, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2012年 12月 27日 星期四
A Syrian refugee girl writes "we miss Syria too much" on the chalkboard in her classroom in Majdel Anjar in Bekaa Valley, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2012年 12月 28日 星期五
Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 2月 22日 星期六
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / 2013年 10月 5日 星期六
A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 1月 6日 星期一
A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni

Reuters / 2014年 1月 7日 星期二
A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2013年 12月 27日 星期五
