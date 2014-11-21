Children of Syria
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, November more
Internally displaced children, who along with their family fled the violence in Aleppo's Handarat area, eat inmore
An injured girl receives treatment at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal more
Children gesture while posing for a picture at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish more
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobmore
An injured girl is pictured in a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces loyal to Smore
A girl stands in a damaged street in Ain Tarma, in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, August 21, 2014. REUmore
Syrian Kurdish refugee children wait inside a temporary medical facility after crossing into Turkey near the smore
An injured child lies in a field hospital after what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces more
A man carries an injured girl, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Presmore
A Syrian refugee child eats inside his family's tent at an informal settlement in Deir al-Ahmar, Bekaa valley,more
Children walk in front of barrels and sandbags stacked up in a makeshift cover for protection against sniper fmore
A mother inspects her child's injuries after what activists claimed was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
Children, who are internally displaced due to the fighting between rebels and the forces of Syrian President Bmore
An injured child reacts at a field hospital after what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forcemore
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. Rmore
Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, Februarymore
Syrian refugee children play as their families shop at a new hypermarket at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordmore
Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal tmore
Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdmore
An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bmore
Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia, Bulgaria, Octmore
Children go to school on a damaged street in Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam more
A Syrian refugee boy stands near people using containers to collect water at the Arbat refugee camp in the normore
A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
A man carries a boy wounded in what the Free Syrian Army said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian Presidmore
A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Children walk along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of more
Children walk among rubble in a damaged street as they tear posters in Raqqa province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nmore
Children look out from their windows in Aleppo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/ Giath Taha
Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A girl looks on as she sits with other Syrian refugees fleeing violence on a Jordanian army vehicle, after cromore
A Syrian refugee girl writes "we miss Syria too much" on the chalkboard in her classroom in Majdel Anjar in Bemore
Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels more
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists saimore
Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, more
A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs omore
A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling bymore
